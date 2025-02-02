6 DeWalt Products To Always Keep In Your Car In Case Of An Emergency
Few feelings are as defeating and nerve-wracking as when your car suddenly stops working out of the blue. While there may be some obvious early warning signs you can spot and take care of before they worsen, other pointers may be more nuanced and go unnoticed until it's too late. The delays that this can bring to your regular activities and expenses dished out trying to resolve the issues are no doubt frustrating, so it's always a good idea to ready yourself for the worst by having a car emergency kit on hand for such situations.
DeWalt is perhaps the last name you'd think of for such assistance, but, as the old saying goes, it's wise not to judge a book by its cover. While it's true that the iconic yellow brand is far more recognized as being one of the best names in the power tool market you'll find, the company's reputation for crafting durable and trustworthy equipment has expanded to a wide variety of fields and needs. This includes the automotive realm, with a number of DeWalt tools either being specifically made for cars or being versatile enough to be useful during car-related emergencies.
Today, we'll be diving into six of the most helpful gadgets and gizmos under the DeWalt umbrella that were chosen based on a combination of their overall quality, versatility, value, and user reception. More about our methodology process is described at the end of this article.
12V/20V MAX USB Charger
When your car's power goes out, it's not only the vehicle that has stopped operating. Chances are you were using your car's charging hub to keep your smartphone, tablet, or other USB-connected device up-and-running while on the road. Without a proper power source, you risk your device running out of juice, preventing you from getting the help you need in an efficient manner. That's where the DeWalt 12V/20V MAX USB Charger comes in handy.
This compact device, powered by a 12V or 20V MAX DeWalt battery, features a pair of USB ports that allow you to plug up and power your devices with ease. Because these were designed to be used at construction sites and workshops, they are made to be portable, long-lasting, and durable. On top of this, the charger also makes it easy to communicate its own power levels with three lights across its top that let you know how full the battery is.
Keep in mind that this device's ports are primarily made to fit USB-A chargers, so be sure to have an adapter on hand if your charger is a USB-C. It is also somewhat costly at $59 on Amazon, which may be a drawback for some. However, considering its 4.7-star rating average from over 5,100 buyers on the site, it's safe to say that the majority of buyers consider this a worthwhile investment.
1600 Peak Amp Lithium Jump Starter with USB Power Bank
A jump starter is an essential item to keep around for any and every car owner. These tools give your battery the temporary boost it needs to get you on the road without needing to waste time begging someone to pull over and give you a jump. The 1600 Peak Amp Lithium Jump Starter is an ideal tool for just such a purpose, providing the power you need while possessing some surprising features.
While certainly compact in size, this is far from a weak device. Its 1600 peak amps of starting power allow this to power up vehicles with engines up to eight cylinders and can produce 35 jump starts at full capacity. Its battery is especially long-lasting, keeping its charge for up to six months and only taking five hours to fully charge. The jump starter also possesses a helpful LED light in the case that you need to aid in your visibility, especially if you need to work on your car at night. It also doubles as a device charger, with both USB-A and USB-C charging ports, adding to its versatility in the case of a sudden car emergency.
Buyers have praised its reliability and convenience, with the device sporting a 4.1-star rating average on The Home Depot. It currently goes for $110.92 from the retailer.
20V MAX Tire Inflator
A flat tire can ruin your day quite unlike anything else. That's why it's important to regularly check your tire pressure and have the right tools on hand in the instance that your tires need a boost. Fitting this description to a tee is the 20V MAX Tire Inflator from DeWalt.
Using this device is straightforward, with its heavy-duty rubber hose connecting to your tire valve through a threaded chuck to provide tire inflation, while its rubber feet aid it in maintaining stability during use. One of its neatest features is a digital gauge that lets you set your tire's optimal pressure, allowing for greater control and removing the guesswork that comes with a traditional tire inflator. It can be powered up either with or without a cord. A 20V MAX battery, 12V DC charger, or 110V AC charger will do the trick, giving this inflator a level of adaptability that, along with its compact size, makes it easy to use and take practically anywhere. Along with car tires, this is an ideal tool for inflating mattresses, floats, sporting equipment, and more.
It can currently be purchased on Amazon for $149. On the site, it holds a 4.7-star average rating from more than 14,000 buyers who love its easy storage capabilities, overall solid and powerful performance and longevity.
Cordless Propane Heater
Having your car stop on you in the middle of winter is not only irritating, but it can be straight-up dangerous. Depending on your location, your car may be the only thing sheltering you from the extreme cold. Keeping the heat on for an extended period can drain your battery and likely complicate your car's issues even further. As a result, having a DeWalt F332000 Cordless Propane Heater on hand can prove to be a literal lifesaver when you least expect it.
Powered by DeWalt 20V MAX batteries, this mean machine can produce up to 12,000 BTU per hour and heat up spaces as large as 17,000 square feet. However, caution should be taken when using this or any other propane heater for an extended period and never leave one on without supervision, as leaving one on for too long can pose carbon monoxide hazards. Thankfully, as this heater is designed for indoor use, it comes with a built-in shutdown feature that goes into action whenever the device is tipped over, preventing potential fires or accidents. It also comes with plenty of other useful features, such as three USB charging ports, an LED light bar, and a seven-hour runtime.
The Cordless Propane Heater sports a 4.6-star rating average on Amazon where it costs $185.24. While a bit pricey, there's no doubt that this is a smart investment for the winter, especially in areas with especially rough weather. It's also worth keeping around a cordless fan, such as the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless Jobsite Fan, for when you're driving around in the summer months.
20V MAX Cordless LED Work Light
Even in cases where you're not facing an emergency, a quality flashlight such as the DeWalt 20V MAX Cordless LED Work Light can be a handy tool to keep in your car. Whether you're looking for something that fell under a seat, inspecting a hard-to-view area such as an air vent interior or trying to get a better view while working under your hood, a flashlight can provide you with sufficient illumination and visibility.
The light delivers an impressive 160 lumens of light and is powered by a 20V MAX DeWalt battery. But simply providing a solid light source isn't all that makes DeWalt's tool worthwhile. Given its primary purpose as a light to be used in busy work zones and shops, it's been designed with self-sufficiency and convenience in mind. Some of its most helpful features include a built-in kickstand and magnet to free up your hands for other tasks, a 360-degree head that lets the light point in various directions, and a belt clip for added portability.
With its combination of versatile functionality and lightweight build, the 20V MAX Cordless LED Work Light has become an increasingly popular buy with a 4.6-star rating average on Home Depot. Keep in mind that it is somewhat pricey, currently going for $48.02.
MT16 Multi-Tool
Not all car emergencies are easy to see coming, as are the nuances of any given situation. It helps to have a tool that can be adapted to as wide a variety of scenarios as possible, such as the DeWalt MT16 Multi-Tool. While this little gadget can't literally do anything and everything under the sun, it is sure to come in handy in more than one instance.
The "16" in its name isn't just some fancy-schmancy product number. Rather, it refers to the number of tools that are housed within its compact case. These accessories include various-sized screwdrivers, spring-loaded pliers, a serrated blade, a metal file, scissors, a ruler, and a can opener, among several others. When it's time to use them, you can either fold out the entire set or take out an individual tool while the rest of the multi-tool is folded up for easier access. As another product designed to be used in various professional applications, this is made to be durable, with its tools being constructed out of stainless steel, while also being comfortable to grip and handle.
Whether you need to cut something, use a straight edge, or screw something in, you're bound to get plenty of use out of this set. It's another highly-rated product, with a 4.3-star rating average on The Home Depot, while also being very affordable at only $16.97 from the retailer.
Why we chose these tools
For this list, we took numerous factors into consideration before ultimately deciding if a tool would make the cut. Perhaps the most significant factors we took into account were the versatility and overall value of what each item brought to the table. As this list centers around car emergencies, it was of obvious importance that whatever product we chose would be applicable to common vehicle scenarios. A tool that served more than one function scored even higher, such as doubling as a phone charger, possessing multiple tools, or acting as a light source. Given that there are countless things going through your head while figuring out what's going on with your car, the last thing you want is to have to also obsess over the amount of tools you need to have out at once. This also adds to their value.
In general, the more expensive an item you find on this list, the more bang you'll be getting for your buck. Finally, we sought the opinions of buyers and made sure that each product that was placed on this list scored high with customers.