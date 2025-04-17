Do USB Wall Outlets Charge Devices Faster Than A Regular Brick?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With mobile devices like smartphones having grown ubiquitous over the past couple of decades, charging solutions have become more present to meet the ever-present need for a top-up. One example is that it's now extremely common to find USB charging ports in wall outlets. They can be found in homes, apartments, airports, coffee shops, restaurants, and more. But if you want to take advantage of one, you'll need a compatible USB cable at the ready, at which point, it's fair to wonder whether you should just use your device's normal charging brick.

It's easy to assume that outlets with USB charging ports would be a faster solution than your charging brick, but the truth is far more nuanced than a simple yes or no. Not all charging bricks are created equal, and neither are USB wall outlets. You could have a powerful charging brick and a less powerful USB wall outlet, or vice versa. Which device you're trying to charge also matters. Some devices can charge faster than others, meaning a USB wall outlet that charges your phone at its top speed might be underpowered for a different device like your laptop.

However, it's relatively easy to determine whether any particular wall outlet is faster than any particular charger and which one is best for a particular device. Going forward, we'll break down the capabilities of different USB wall outlets, explore how to tell whether an outlet is suited to your device, and when a charging brick is the faster option.

