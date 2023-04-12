Why You Shouldn't Use Free Charging Stations, According To The FBI

USB functionality is one of those modern creature comforts that millions of users couldn't live without. It's quite remarkable just how widespread it has become. Everything from conventional keyboards and mice to heaters and zany desk toys seems to have USB functionality.

British band Keane made Guinness World Records for the first ever single released on a USB stick, 2006's "Nothing In My Way." Almost two decades later, it couldn't be plainer that the technology is here to stay; the sheer ubiquity of USB-C is proof enough of that.

Thanks to the plug-in-and-go versatility and wide compatibility of the format, it's provided in various public places. The convenience, however, comes with certain safety risks for prospective users. It's almost always best, it seems, to ensure your devices are readily charged or have your own chargers to use while on the go. Here's why the FBI strongly recommends avoiding such USB charging stations.