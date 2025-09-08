13 New Ryobi Tools And Kits At Home Depot That Should Be On Your Radar
Ryobi has carved out its place in the power tool world by offering a lineup that's accessible, versatile, and consistently expanding. Top competitors like DeWalt and Milwaukee often target contractors with heavy-duty gear and premium pricing, but Ryobi leans into value and variety, making its tools a go-to choice for casual users to consider and even pros looking for affordable extras.
The heart of Ryobi's success is its ONE+ 18V system, a platform that's been around for decades and now powers everything from drills and saws to fans, sprayers, and camping gear. More recently, the 40V line has stepped in to handle serious outdoor jobs, proving Ryobi can compete on bigger stages as well.
What sets the brand apart is the sheer scope of its ecosystem — it's willing to make unique products that other tool brands don't. DeWalt, Milwaukee, and others may have the edge in brute strength or jobsite reputation, but Ryobi continues to win over many with clever designs, cross-platform compatibility, and prices that are easier on the wallet. That combination has made it one of Home Depot's most popular tool brands. That's why we've rounded up 13 of the newest Ryobi tools and kits worth noting. They're options that currently highlight innovation, practicality, and strong early feedback.
40V HP Brushless 20-inch Chainsaw
The 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Chainsaw makes it up first on our list because it's representative of just how far Ryobi has pushed its cordless lineup into pro-level territory. This isn't just a weekend trimmer. It's actually built to rival gas power, with chain speeds up to 25 m/s and 100 cuts per charge. For Ryobi, it's one of the most powerful chainsaws in its 40V family, and it proves that battery tech can handle heavy-duty yard work.
What makes it stand out is how refined the whole package feels. The 20-inch bar offers serious reach, and the brushless motor keeps cuts smooth and runtime steady. It also stands at about 13 pounds bare, meaning it's manageable for its size, and the tool's design includes practical touches like metal-reinforced grips and onboard tool storage.
Pricing typically starts around $379 for the bare tool and runs up to $479 for the kit at Home Depot with an 8.0Ah battery and rapid charger. It could be cheaper to buy on Ryobi's website, as some options from the brand tend to be. Customer reviews have been almost consistently positive, with users calling out its impressive power and quieter operation compared to gas models. That mix of strength, ease of use, and smart design is exactly why the 40V HP Chainsaw earns a place here.
18V SwiftClean Cordless Carpet Washer
The SwiftClean Cordless Carpet Washer easily earned a spot in part because it's one of a couple of cleaning-based tools Ryobi makes that many users may not know exist. It takes one of the most dreaded household chores and makes it way less of a hassle. Instead of dragging out a bulky rental or struggling with cords, this Ryobi runs off the signature ONE+ 18V platform and uses a simple push-forward to wash, pull-back to dry system that feels intuitive the first time you try it.
It's not oversized, but that's the point. With a 10-inch cleaning path, an 80-ounce clean solution tank, and a 64-ounce recovery tank, it's compact enough to store in a closet while still capable of handling full-room jobs. Weighing 15 pounds with a 4Ah battery, it's portable and easy to move between rooms.
At around $299 for the bare tool (more for the kit), it slots into the sweet spot between top quick spot cleaners and heavy carpet extractors. Customers are already pointing out in reviews on Home Depot's website how fast carpets dry compared to older machines. This is why the SwiftClean stands out as a noteworthy addition.
18V Dual-Function Automotive Creeper/Seat
Ryobi's Dual-Function Automotive Creeper/Seat should be on consumers' radar because it showcases Ryobi's designers' thinking outside the toolbox. Instead of cranking out drills and saws, they built something for the garage that's clever and practical. It flips between a low-profile creeper and an upright seat, giving mechanics and tinkerers two positions in one. That flexibility alone makes it stand out.
The Ryobi creeper's flexibility isn't its only utility. It is powered by the 18V ONE+ battery, which drives built-in LED work lights to keep things visible under a car, plus USB-A and USB-C ports for charging phones or accessories while working. There's even onboard storage for small tools and parts, and it supports up to 400 pounds, so it feels sturdy enough for extended jobs.
Pricing is around $159 at Home Depot. So, it's not just a novelty, but rather a serious garage companion that reviewers are already praising for its comfort and usefulness. A few highlighted how it saves time moving between tasks, while the lights and storage keep everything close at hand. It's one of those products that shows Ryobi isn't afraid to experiment.
40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Up next is the Ryboi 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower. It's one of at least 13 new 40V Ryobi tools to consider in 2025 because it represents what is arguably the company's biggest leap in outdoor cordless tech. Gas mowers have been the gold standard for big yards for a long time, but this model proves a battery platform can still keep up. Its brushless motor and 21-inch deck give it cutting power and coverage that is far from entry-level. Add in the self-propelled drive, and it's a mower designed to tackle serious lawns without the fumes, noise, or upkeep of gas.
Ryobi packed in a couple of thoughtful touches, too. It folds for vertical storage, offers multiple height adjustments, and comes with easy options for bagging, mulching, or side discharge. Runtime with dual 6.0Ah batteries clocks in at around 75 minutes, which covers a good chunk of suburban lots before a recharge.
Pricing falls at $549 with batteries and a rapid charger included at Home Depot. Customers who've bought and tested it call out its smooth cut quality and surprisingly quiet operation. For homeowners looking at the future of lawn care, this mower is a showcase of how cordless tools are no longer a compromise.
18V/40V Dual-Platform Charger
The Dual-Platform Charger makes our list because it solves one of the biggest headaches for Ryobi fans — juggling multiple battery systems. With both the ONE+ 18V and 40V lines continuing to expand, many users end up owning tools across both platforms. Instead of cluttering garages with chargers, this single unit can handle both, streamlining the setup without cutting corners on performance.
It's designed with efficiency in mind. The charger automatically detects which battery you've slotted in and adjusts accordingly, delivering fast, reliable charging whether it's powering up a small drill pack or a heavy-duty 40V mower battery. The compact design also makes it easier to mount or stash on a bench, cutting down on space while boosting convenience.
Home Depot prices it at $99, which is fair considering it effectively replaces two chargers. Early customer feedback has been positive, with owners appreciating the simplicity of one dock that does it all. Reviewers also note the build feels solid, and charge times are competitive. It's a small but incredibly smart upgrade that reflects Ryobi's understanding of how its loyal user base actually works day-to-day.
40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower
The 40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower really shows just how far Ryobi has pushed cordless blowers into heavy-duty territory. With up to 800 CFM of airflow, it's certainly not a lightweight sweeper. Instead, it's built to clear big piles of leaves, debris, and clippings with the kind of force you'd normally expect from gas. The brushless motor keeps performance consistent, and variable speed with a cruise control setting offers flexibility.
Design-wise, Ryobi keeps it user-friendly. The blower includes a turbo button for short bursts of maximum power, and at just over 12 pounds with the battery, it's manageable for longer sessions. Noise levels are lower than gas blowers, too, making it a solid option for neighborhoods where sound carries.
At around $229 for just the tool and $339 for the kit with an 8Ah battery and charger through Home Depot, it sits comfortably in the mid-to-upper range of cordless blowers. Customer reviews highlight the impressive power, comparing it favorably to gasoline while appreciating easier startup and reduced maintenance. The nice combination of muscle, smart controls, and cordless convenience makes the 40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower a standout.
40V HP Brushless 850 CFM Backpack Blower
The 40V HP Brushless 850 CFM Backpack Blower takes everything Ryobi has been doing with cordless outdoor tools and turns it up just a notch further. Instead of users carrying the weight in their arms, the backpack design spreads it evenly across their shoulders, making long cleanup sessions a lot more manageable. The airflow is also even higher here at 850 CFM, delivering the strongest performance in Ryobi's blower lineup. Ryobi claims it delivers performance akin to a 58cc gas blower.
The 850 shares features with the 40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower, like a turbo button, cruise control, and variable speed control, allowing users to dial in the airflow for light debris or go full force for heavy leaf piles. The brushless motor keeps the performance consistent while cutting back on noise and maintenance.
Home Depot offers this option for around $608, which includes a 6Ah battery, charger, and lawn and leaf bag. Customers point out the power as its biggest highlight. The backpack comfort and balance also earn positive mentions, showing that Ryobi didn't lose focus on usability while making this blower power-packed.
Stowaway Wall-Mounted Workbench
The Stowaway Wall-Mounted Workbench is a new standout because it's one of those clever, space-saving solutions that makes a huge difference in smaller garages or workshops. Instead of taking up floor space, the workbench folds neatly against the wall when not in use, giving users a sturdy surface only when they need it. It's a thoughtful design that shows Ryobi is thinking beyond just tools and into how people actually use their space.
When open, the bench provides a solid surface for cutting, clamping, or staging projects, and it's strong enough to handle typical DIY loads without flexing. Built-in organization slots and hooks also help keep tools or accessories nearby, so there's no wasting time digging through drawers mid-project. It auto-locks flush against the wall, giving back that precious room for parking or storage.
It's only about $89 at Home Depot currently, which makes it a practical upgrade without breaking the bank. Some reviews have cited the convenience of having a reliable work surface that doesn't eat up space. It's an incredibly smart addition that reflects Ryobi's push to make home workshops more accessible.
USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit
The USB Lithium 2-Tool Combo Kit shows that Ryobi is focused on items that pack everyday usefulness. The kit combines a cordless screwdriver and an LED flashlight, both powered by Ryobi's growing USB Lithium platform, which recharges with a simple USB-C cable. That convenience alone makes it stand out in a lineup that usually leans on larger 18V and 40V batteries.
The screwdriver is designed for small fixes and assembly jobs. That's perfect for tackling furniture builds, cabinet adjustments, or quick household tweaks without dragging out a full drill. The flashlight, meanwhile, is compact but bright, making it a handy sidekick for dark corners, power outages, or working in low-light spaces.
It's also a no-brainer for the price of $89 on Home Depot's website, and reviews highlight its portability and ease of use. Customers call it a great grab-and-go set for apartments, dorms, or toolboxes that don't have room for bulky gear. It's not about raw power here, but again about practicality and convenience.
ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit
The ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit earns a spot because it represents Ryobi's way of creating tools that balance compact size with serious performance. Both the drill and impact driver are powered by brushless motors, which deliver more torque, longer runtime, and better efficiency compared to brushed models. That means the lightweight tools can handle tougher jobs without bogging down or draining the battery too quickly.
The compact design is the most standout-ish feature. These tools are smaller than many in their class, making them easier to maneuver in tight spaces, like under sinks, inside cabinets, or when working overhead. The kit usually includes two batteries, a charger, and a carrying bag, so everything's ready to go straight out of the box.
Priced around $139 at Home Depot, it's a strong value for a brushless combo, and customer reviews reflect that. Owners point out the surprising power packed into the smaller frames and praise the long battery life during extended use. Many also mention the comfortable grip and lightweight feel, which reduces fatigue on longer projects.
ONE+ 3-Tool Campers Kit
Ryobi's ONE+ 3-Tool Campers Kit proves the company can create products that are just as useful outside the garage as they are inside. Instead of drills and saws, this bundle focuses on comfort and convenience for life outdoors, packing in three essentials: a clamp fan, an area light, and a Bluetooth speaker. All three run on Ryobi's 18V batteries, so they slot right in with the rest of a ONE+ lineup.
The fan is compact but surprisingly strong, perfect for clipping onto a tent pole, picnic table, or even the back of a lawn chair. Additionally, the LED area light casts a wide glow for campsites or backyards, and the Bluetooth speaker brings the entertainment without needing a separate power source. Together, they cover cooling, lighting, and music. These are the three must-haves for camping trips, tailgates, or even power outages at home.
Home Depot has pricing at $133 without any discounts or sales for the set, which is solid for three battery-powered devices. Reviews highlight the kit's versatility, with owners calling it a great grab-and-go bundle that makes outdoor setups easier. It's a creative use of Ryobi's platform, and that mix of fun and function is exactly why it's on our radar.
18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit
The 18V ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit is one of the best ways Ryobi shows off the depth of its platform. Instead of focusing on just one or two jobs, the kit drops six of the most useful tools into one package. That includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, multi-tool, and a work light. It's basically a starter workshop in a box, giving users an easy way to handle everything from quick fixes to bigger weekend projects.
What sets it apart from some others is the balance between variety and value. The kit comes with both a 1.5Ah and a 4.0Ah battery, plus a charger and carrying bag, so you're not left scrambling to power all six tools. The mix of compact and full-size options makes it versatile enough for DIYers upgrading their tool collection or homeowners who want a reliable all-in-one setup.
It's a bit costly at $299 on Home Depot's website, but it still lands well below what you'd pay piecing the tools together individually. It's very highly rated, with customers praising the quality and convenience of having a ready-to-go set. Many mention it as a smart introduction to Ryobi's massive ONE+ ecosystem. That combination of practicality and strong feedback is tough to beat.
High-Performance 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 24-inch Hedge Trimmer Kit
Last up on our list is the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 24-inch Hedge Trimmer Kit. It's here because it shows how Ryobi brings pro-level features to everyday lawn care. With a 24-inch dual-action blade, the trimmer covers more ground in fewer passes, making it ideal for shaping and maintaining larger hedges. The brushless motor also provides more power and efficiency compared to older models, which translates into smoother cuts and a longer runtime per charge.
One of the standout features is the collector net that can be attached to clean up debris while a user works. It also has an extended reach with a longer blade. That means less stretching or repositioning, while the reduced vibration from the dual-action design makes trimming less tiring over extended use. At about 7 pounds, it's light enough to maneuver easily, too, but still feels solid in hand.
The kit also includes a 2.0Ah battery and charger, with pricing landing on Home Depot's website at $238. Customers consistently note how well it handles thicker branches, praising the clean cuts and lightweight design. Many also point out how convenient it is to use the same batteries they already have for other ONE+ tools. It's a smart blend of power, comfort, and compatibility.
Methodology
We didn't just scroll through the new arrivals section at Home Depot and call it a day to make this list. Instead, we looked at Ryobi in consideration of how they'd actually stand out in real-world use. That meant prioritizing gear with innovative features like hybrid creeper seats or dual-platform chargers that solve common frustrations for casual users and professionals alike. We also leaned on tools with solid customer feedback, since durability and user satisfaction matter just as much as specs do. Kits were chosen for the value they deliver to both pros and casual users who want to expand their Ryobi collection without hurting their bank account too badly.
Lastly, outdoor tools like mowers, blowers, and trimmers were included not only because they're fresh updates, but because they tend to push Ryobi's cordless lineup into a pro-level category. These are new, smart, and reliable upgrades that deserve a spot on your radar.