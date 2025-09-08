13 New Ryobi Tools And Kits At Home Depot That Should Be On Your Radar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi has carved out its place in the power tool world by offering a lineup that's accessible, versatile, and consistently expanding. Top competitors like DeWalt and Milwaukee often target contractors with heavy-duty gear and premium pricing, but Ryobi leans into value and variety, making its tools a go-to choice for casual users to consider and even pros looking for affordable extras.

The heart of Ryobi's success is its ONE+ 18V system, a platform that's been around for decades and now powers everything from drills and saws to fans, sprayers, and camping gear. More recently, the 40V line has stepped in to handle serious outdoor jobs, proving Ryobi can compete on bigger stages as well.

What sets the brand apart is the sheer scope of its ecosystem — it's willing to make unique products that other tool brands don't. DeWalt, Milwaukee, and others may have the edge in brute strength or jobsite reputation, but Ryobi continues to win over many with clever designs, cross-platform compatibility, and prices that are easier on the wallet. That combination has made it one of Home Depot's most popular tool brands. That's why we've rounded up 13 of the newest Ryobi tools and kits worth noting. They're options that currently highlight innovation, practicality, and strong early feedback.