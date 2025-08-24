The Ryobi Hedge Trimmer Attachment That Cleans Up Debris While You Work

Everyone has their reasons for preferring a particular tool brand. For fans of Ryobi, those reasons might include the company's expansive lineup of products from automotive gadgets to must-have home landscaping tools. Additionally, Ryobi's knack for inventing useful tool accessories that make grueling jobs easier has earned it widespread appeal, as has the competitive pricing on many of its offerings.

The Ryobi Hedge Debris Collector is a good example of all of the above. It can be attached to all Ryobi hedge trimmers that feature the Hedgesweep system, including a range of trimmer sizes from 18 to 26 inches. Its primary function is to gather debris as you're moving along the hedge, rather than leaving you to collect leaves and twigs from your surroundings after you finish trimming. A 5 gallon bag is included for longer jobs. When the bag is full, collected debris can be tipped straight into a waste bin by turning it inside out.

The debris collector retails for $39.00, making it an affordable addition to most hedge trimmer setup. It's one of many Ryobi products that help make yard work a breeze, and should be particularly useful for less mobile home landscapers who find it trickier to bend down to pick up fallen debris.