The Ryobi Hedge Trimmer Attachment That Cleans Up Debris While You Work
Everyone has their reasons for preferring a particular tool brand. For fans of Ryobi, those reasons might include the company's expansive lineup of products from automotive gadgets to must-have home landscaping tools. Additionally, Ryobi's knack for inventing useful tool accessories that make grueling jobs easier has earned it widespread appeal, as has the competitive pricing on many of its offerings.
The Ryobi Hedge Debris Collector is a good example of all of the above. It can be attached to all Ryobi hedge trimmers that feature the Hedgesweep system, including a range of trimmer sizes from 18 to 26 inches. Its primary function is to gather debris as you're moving along the hedge, rather than leaving you to collect leaves and twigs from your surroundings after you finish trimming. A 5 gallon bag is included for longer jobs. When the bag is full, collected debris can be tipped straight into a waste bin by turning it inside out.
The debris collector retails for $39.00, making it an affordable addition to most hedge trimmer setup. It's one of many Ryobi products that help make yard work a breeze, and should be particularly useful for less mobile home landscapers who find it trickier to bend down to pick up fallen debris.
Ryobi offers a range of compatible hedge trimmers
Anyone who already has a garage full of Ryobi outdoor tools will likely have one of the manufacturer's hedge trimmers in their arsenal. Buyers who don't have one or are looking to upgrade their tool have plenty of options to choose from.
Ryobi's hedge trimmer range includes both 18V One+ and 40V options, so no matter which interchangeable battery line you've invested in, you'll find a suitable tool. If you're a newcomer to the brand and don't yet have a cordless Ryobi product, the company also offers hedge trimmer kits that include the tool, a battery, and a charger. All of Ryobi's current hedge trimmers feature the proprietary Hedgesweep system, and so are compatible with the debris collector attachment.
Finding the ideal setup will mean considering factors like how long its battery will last on a single charge and whether the 18V One+ or 40V tool lines will best suit your needs, much of which you can learn from seeing if reviewers of Ryobi hedge trimmers found them any good. That said, whether you're tackling small hedges or large demanding ones, the debris collector attachment should be high on your shopping list.