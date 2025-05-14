Is The 22-Inch Ryobi Cordless Hedge Trimmer Any Good? (According To Reviews)

Ryobi's cordless hedge trimmer is part of the brand's ONE+ system. So long as you have the right battery for your Ryobi tool, you can swap it around all you like. One 18V 2Ah ONE+ battery pack will get you up to 21 minutes of continuous runtime, which could also increase by charging up another battery separately or using a more powerful pack.

Advertisement

No matter what kind of battery you're using, the performance is the same — the trimmer's motor delivers up to 3,200 strokes per minute, backed by 22-inch dual-action blades with a 3/4-inch cut capacity. Just pull the trigger, and you can trim through most regular hedge branches, with the dual-action blades helping to reduce vibration feedback that would normally tire you out. The fin-shaped Hedgesweep debris remover above the blades helps to catch and remove any pruned branches, which makes final cleanup a little easier.

While not quite as overwhelmingly positive as some of its other products, Ryobi's 22-inch hedge trimmer is generally well-liked by Home Depot shoppers, with 778 reviews gathered from both Home Depot and Ryobi's websites giving it a cumulative 4.7 out of 5 rating. Multiple users have stated their preference for Ryobi's battery-powered framework over corded trimmers, praising the power output alongside its more portable design. One particular user enjoyed the Hedgesweep debris remover and how cleanly it removes debris, as opposed to other trimmers they've used that just leave debris sitting on top of hedges. Some buyers on Reddit do note that, compared to the 40V model, this trimmer is best only used for simple, private hedge jobs rather than anything heavy-duty.

Advertisement