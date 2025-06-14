Ryobi's ONE+ 6-Tool Set: What's Included In This Highly-Rated Combo Kit?

Power tools can be expensive, especially when purchasing each item one at a time at full retail price. That's why a lot of savvy tool collectors are always on the lookout for a good bargain that will allow them to populate their workshops without breaking the bank. Discounts and seasonal sales can be unpredictable, but one way that you can nearly always get a decent collection of tools at a reasonable price is to buy them as a set. Several of the most prominent major power tool brands offer combo kits that allow you to get a curated collection of tools at a significantly lower price than buying each tool individually.

Ryobi has several of these combo kits available in various sizes and with tools geared toward a number of different crafts. One of the more popular and highly rated sets is Ryobi's One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit (PCL1600K2), which is currently available for just $199.00. This might be a solid option for any new tool enthusiasts who are looking to kickstart their collection, or anyone with an old and outdated collection of tools who is looking to take the plunge into Ryobi's current battery system. But before you run to your local Home Depot to pick up one of these sets for yourself, you might be interested in learning a bit more about what kind of drills, saws, and accessories come in the kit.