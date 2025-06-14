Ryobi's ONE+ 6-Tool Set: What's Included In This Highly-Rated Combo Kit?
Power tools can be expensive, especially when purchasing each item one at a time at full retail price. That's why a lot of savvy tool collectors are always on the lookout for a good bargain that will allow them to populate their workshops without breaking the bank. Discounts and seasonal sales can be unpredictable, but one way that you can nearly always get a decent collection of tools at a reasonable price is to buy them as a set. Several of the most prominent major power tool brands offer combo kits that allow you to get a curated collection of tools at a significantly lower price than buying each tool individually.
Ryobi has several of these combo kits available in various sizes and with tools geared toward a number of different crafts. One of the more popular and highly rated sets is Ryobi's One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit (PCL1600K2), which is currently available for just $199.00. This might be a solid option for any new tool enthusiasts who are looking to kickstart their collection, or anyone with an old and outdated collection of tools who is looking to take the plunge into Ryobi's current battery system. But before you run to your local Home Depot to pick up one of these sets for yourself, you might be interested in learning a bit more about what kind of drills, saws, and accessories come in the kit.
Which six tools come in the kit?
As you've likely guessed from the name, there are six tools in this combo kit, and all of them are powered by Ryobi's 18V One+ battery system. Starting at the top of the list, it includes the 18V One + ½-inch Drill/Driver (PCL206B). This drill retails for $59.00 on its own, has a ½-inch keyless ratcheting chuck, a 2-speed gearbox, and a motor that's able to produce up to 515 in-lbs of torque and reach speeds up to 1,750 rpm. Then there's the 18V One+ ¼-inch Impact Wrench (PCL235B). It retails for $59.00, has a ¼-inch quick connect collet, and a motor that provides up to 1,800 in-lbs of torque and 3,400 IPMs of driving speed.
The kit also comes with three types of cutting implements. The first is the 18V One+ 5 ½-inch Circular Saw (PCL500B), which runs $59.97. Ryobi states it can make over 215 cuts on a single battery charge. It has a 0-50° bevel capacity and spins at a rate of 4,700 rpm. Then there's the 18V One+ Reciprocating Saw (PCL515B), which costs $79.00. This saw has a variable speed trigger, can make 145 cuts per charge, and cuts at a rate of 3,400 SPM. The 18V One+ Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (PCL430B) goes for $79.00 as well. It also has a variable speed dial, an ergonomic lock-in button, and can cut at a rate of up to 20,000 oscillations per minute.
Finally, the kit includes an 18V Cordless LED Light (PCL660B), which usually goes for $29.97 and is able to produce up to 280 lumens of light, can run up to 22 hours, and has a beam distance of over 500 feet. All together, the individual retail prices of these versatile sub-$200 Ryobi power tools represent a collective value of over $365.
The kit has a few other perks as well
The tools themselves would already make the Ryobi One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit a pretty solid bargain, but there's actually a bit more value packed in. The kit includes a tool bag, which might be handy if you ever need to transport any of your new tools to a jobsite, but the real extra value comes in the form of the included batteries.
The Ryobi One+ 6-Tool Combo Kit comes with an 18V One+ Charger and two batteries. The smaller 1.5 Ah battery is lower capacity, but is still a solid option for the drill, driver, oscillating tool, and light. Meanwhile, the higher-capacity 4.0 Ah battery offers greater reserves of energy that are ideal for the circular saw and reciprocating saw. Of course, both batteries will work just fine with every tool in the kit as well as any other Ryobi 18V One+ tools that you might have in your collection. On their own, the 1.5 Ah battery would usually retail for $49.97, and the larger 4.0 Ah battery would go for $99.00 — adding nearly $150 in value to the kit all on their own, even without accounting for the unpriced bag and charger.