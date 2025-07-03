13 New 40V Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2025
Ryobi's been releasing new tools at breakneck speed these last few months, and the recent batch of 40V cordless tools is only the tip of the iceberg. Back in January, the list of new Ryobi tools to look forward to in 2025 already featured over a dozen elements. This list has only grown since then. The company's line of storage products, Ryobi Link, featured 10 new products in 2025, and the USB Lithium line isn't far behind, with five pieces of gear released early this year and even more dating back to 2024.
Getting back on track, some of the 40V Ryobi tools highlighted in this article aren't exactly newcomers (aka, you won't find them tagged as "new" on Ryobi's new products page) but they're still so recent as to have a handful of reviews. Some other tools, on the other hand, are so new they aren't yet available for purchase, at least at time of writing. In short, this is a big list full of tools you probably haven't heard of before, unless you're a big Ryobi fan.
A final word of advice before we begin: 40V tools are Ryobi's top-of-the-line option. They are more powerful than the 18V alternatives and can hold their charge for a lot longer. Because of this, they are not aimed at occasional users, and they are priced accordingly. If you see a tool that you might get some use out of but are put off by its price or weight, give the smaller One+ version a try.
40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer
While it's far from being the most powerful cordless hedge trimmer, the 40V 24-Inch Hedge Trimmer is more than most homeowners will ever need. It lasts a long time (45 minutes with the smallest battery in the line, the 2Ah) and delivers more power than a 19cc gas engine hedge trimmer, at least according to Ryobi. The 24-inch blades are quite long, too, compared to Ryobi's own 22-inch trimmer and other brand's products, and each blade tooth has a cut capacity of one inch, which the toolmaker says it's "enough to effortlessly tackle thick edges".
At $119.00, this premium hedge trimmer isn't even that expensive, though the price doesn't include a battery and a charger. The complete kit costs $159.00, which is still less than the closest tool offered by EGO, the Power+ Electric Hedge Trimmer 24-Inch, priced at $169.00 for the bare tool alone. That isn't to say those tools are perfectly comparable (the Ryobi isn't brushless, for one, and it uses 40V batteries instead of EGO's 56V). That said, assuming you don't need the nicest hedge trimmer on the market, the Ryobi 40V 24-inch is a great choice that errs towards the side of affordability.
40V HP Brushless Whisper 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer
Another new-ish hedge trimmer from Ryobi, and another 40V that's powered by a battery; what's the difference between the two big Ryobi trimmers? Besides the two inches of length and the half inch of increased cut depth, that is. The main differences between those two tools are that the 40V HP Brushless Whisper 26-Inch Hedge Trimmer has a brushless motor and that it's part of Ryobi's HP and Whisper series. Brushless motors are generally more resilient, use energy more efficiently, and have many other upsides to counterbalance their one true downside: they're more expensive. Even then, there are a lot of Ryobi tools worth buying brushless, and this trimmer might be one of them.
Perhaps less useful but definitely more interesting than the type of motor used is the name Whisper, which identifies the tool as part of Ryobi's quieter product line. Even if it's more powerful than the 24-inch trimmer, being as powerful as a 23cc gas tool, the 26-inch version is probably a bit quieter. We say probably because, while Ryobi offers a comparison between this machine and an equivalent gas one (it says it's 73% quieter), it doesn't do the same with its other trimmers. The toolmaker does say that "it's even quieter than other cordless hedge trimmers" but doesn't mention which ones. Meanwhile, the HP in the tool's name simply means that Ryobi considers it a "high performance" tool. What the brand means by HP doesn't seem to be fixed, beyond the brushless motor they all have in common.
40V HP Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower
Asking for $449.00 is quite a lot for the standards of Ryobi products, but for a self-propelled mower, it's actually really cheap. And while it might not compete with the likes of Ryobi's own 80V lawnmower and other large machines, this model is quite popular with its users. According to Ryobi, the 40V HP Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower and its 40V HP motor can deliver more power than a 163cc gas engine, and it's able to do so for long stretches of time, thanks in part to its dual battery port. When equipped with two 40V/6Ah batteries, this lawn mower can run for up to 70 minutes and cover up to 3/4 of an acre.
However, if you know something about those big batteries, it's that they're expensive. A pair of 40V/6Ah Ryobi batteries comes in at a little below $400.00, and that doesn't include the charger. And while Ryobi 40V batteries are hardly unique to this tool, they're not as widely used as the brand's 18V line, so they're unlikely to be a long-term investment for other tools. And don't even think of buying Ryobi batteries that have been used: batteries naturally lose maximum charge as they age, so unless you get a great deal, you'll have to spend a little more for a new pair. Home Depot sells a kit of the 40V HP Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Mower that includes two 6Ah batteries and a charger for $749.00, which is quite a bit less than the $849.00 it would take to buy the tool and batteries separated (charger not included).
40V HP Brushless 16-Inch Chainsaw
For $199.00, the 40V HP Brushless 16-Inch Chainsaw is surprisingly powerful. Sure, you'll need to buy an expensive 40V battery, and curiously, it boosts similar stats to the (smaller, 18-Volt) Milwaukee M18 FUEL 16-Inch Chainsaw, but it's a good $100 cheaper than this brand's alternative while being able to deliver quite a few more cuts on a single charge. Ryobi promises just 64 cuts of 6x6-inch blocks of pressure treated pine on a puny 4Ah battery, but more than doubles the number with an 8Ah battery. However, price seems to have doubled with the battery's power: while a 4Ah battery costs $169 and can be found in a kit with a charger and the chainsaw for just $70 more, an HP Edge 18V/8Ah battery comes in at $339.00.
While it can get really expensive, this chainsaw looks like one of the best options for homeowners and DIYers that have to deal with lots of trees, but don't mind the relatively low autonomy when using a small, 4Ah battery. Ryobi isn't exactly the best of the major chainsaw brands out there, but if you're on a budget and don't have unreasonable demands, you'll find something here that fits your needs. The 40V 16-inch chainsaw has been that something for many users, thanks to its 40cc gas engine-equivalent power and generous five year warranty. There is a lot more to say about Ryobi's 40V chainsaws, but we'll let you complete that research on your own.
40V HP Brushless 20-Inch Chainsaw
The 40V HP Brushless 20-Inch Chainsaw is a lot more expensive than the 16-inch one, at $379.00, but it's also quite a bit more powerful and can cut over significantly bigger surfaces. The brand claims that this tool is equivalent to a 52cc gas and can make over 100 cuts per charge on a 40V/8Ah battery, while the 20-inch bar brings 36 inches of cutting capacity. Just about the only thing that seems to have gotten worse is the power autonomy: when using a 40V/8Ah battery, this tool delivers up to 105 cuts, fewer than the 16-inch Ryobi chainsaw equipped with the same battery.
One advantage of the 40V HP Brushless 20-Inch Chainsaw is the compatibility with Ryobi's 8Ah Edge batteries, which allow it to run for up to 126 cuts instead of just 105. Like many other Ryobi products of the same kind, this tool includes a five-year warranty. If you need a battery and a charger to go with your chainsaw, consider buying a kit, like the one available at Home Depot that adds an 8Ah battery and a Rapid Charger for about $100 over the original price. Compared to the hundreds of dollars usually commanded by just one of those batteries, that's quite a bit of savings.
40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower
The 40V HP Brushless 800 CFM Blower is so new, it's not even out yet, though it might be by the time you read this. Thanks to the Ope+ website, we know that the suggested retail price will be of $229.00 for the bare tool and of $329.00 for the all-in-one bundle, which will include a 40V/8Ah battery (possibly one of Ryobi's new Performance Edge batteries) and hopefully a charger, too. This big blower runs on a motor that the toolmaker says delivers more power than a 31cc gas engine, and can move 800 CFM of air at 180 MPH.
While it doesn't say so in the name, this blower is part of the Whisper series, a loose collection of tools that Ryobi considers especially quiet, at least when compared to a gas equivalent. It's hard to say definitively how quiet the Ryobi Whisper series is, since what counts as "quiet" changes from tool to tool, but other Whisper blowers are reportedly just 57dB. That's really quiet, especially for a tool that is meant for external use, where loud sounds dissipate faster, and is otherwise quite powerful. It can also run for 85 uninterrupted minutes, making the low noise ceiling even more useful.
40V HP Brushless 850 CFM Backpack Blower
Another Coming Soon blower, the Dual-Battery 40V HP Brushless 850 CFM Backpack Blower promises over two hours of continuous runtime and more power than a 58cc gas blower. Once again, the suggested retail price should be $579.00 at release. It's not clear if the price refers to the tool or to a full kit which includes two 40V/8Ah batteries and a four-way charging station. If it doesn't, the price of all the extras might double the price of the tool alone. Still, there's reason to be excited about this one. Not only is it even more powerful than the upcoming 800 CFM blower, it's also about as loud, generating just 59.7 dB of noise.
According to Ryobi, this should be a comfortable and lightweight tool, too. Carrying two large, heavy batteries is certainly easier when they aren't awkwardly stuck in the tool's handle, but the blower itself should be a good 40% lighter than older models. It's unclear if that claim includes the weight of the backpack and the batteries. Speaking of which, while carrying twice the batteries doesn't dramatically increase the power of this machine, it did massively increase its autonomy to over two hours.
40V Battery Topper Fan
Fans are the type of Ryobi tool even haters of the brand will love, and there are a lot of them, from small USB Lithium ones to the standard 18V fans many toolmakers produce. One of the latest additions to this line of tools is the 40V Battery Topper Fan, which promises to be the only small fan you'll ever need. With 15 hours of runtime on a 4Ah battery and so many more on slower modes or bigger batteries, conserving power will be a thought of the past.
It's clear that with this tool Ryobi focused on a small (but still powerful) fan with plenty of autonomy to put your spare 40V batteries to good use. It's hard not to notice that the price of $39.97 and the size of 8.5x7 inches are much more at home in the Ryobi One+ 18V line, as are the 260 CFM of air moved. That said, the Topper Fan is a lot more powerful (and a bit cheaper!) than Ryobi's tiny USB Lithium Misting Fan.
40V Battery Topper Light
Seeing a big 40V battery on most power tools looks like overkill, but sometimes it really is. The 40V Battery Topper Light can produce 1,000 Lumens of light and can run for 11 days straight, without interruption, on a single charge. We try not to judge how people use their tools, but that's too much light. It seems evident but it might be worth stating that this tool was almost certainly created to allow Ryobi users who already own a battery to retrofit their incredibly expensive power source into a source of light.
That's probably why the Topper Light looks so weird resting with its tiny body on a battery twice its size. It can also function like a power bank, which is a better reason to use the low-light mode than trying to run it for 11 days straight. And thanks to its multidirectional hook and head, it's the kind of tool you can adapt to any situation.
Performance Edge Battery
One might argue that a battery isn't really a tool, but they sure are an expensive component of power tools. And just like power tools, they're always changing and always getting better. Ryobi's High Performance Edge batteries aren't new, but the 40V versions are. Those are available as 40V/4Ah and 40V/8Ah packs, and both are really expensive, coming in at $199.00 and $299.00. According to Ryobi, Edge batteries are going to last longer than regular ones, keep more charge for more time, and deliver more maximum power. Time will tell how resistant they really are, but early reviews are positive.
Just because Ryobi has some new batteries, however, that doesn't mean you have to change yours. For one, it's not clear if every 40V tool can benefit from a High Performance Edge battery. And even if they were, 40V tools already come with extremely powerful and resistant batteries. Another advantage, one that is more situational but which could be just what you're looking for, is that Edge batteries run about 25% cooler than Ryobi's regular High Performance.
40V HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer
The 40V HP Brushless Brush Cutter/String Trimmer is not the newest tool released by Ryobi, but it's new enough to not have many reviews, being less than one year old. Plus, a brush cutter is not the most common of power tools, so much so that many don't know the difference between string trimmers and brush cutters. In short, the brush cutter has a hard blade that is meant to cut through brushes and thick deposits of weeds that a string trimmer is going to bounce off of.
Like most brush cutters, Ryobi's 40V version can be used as a string trimmer as well, and comes with the necessary trimmer head to make the switch. Perhaps that could explain the price of $389.00 for the bare tool, especially when adding in the harness and bike handle design of the tool itself. Price aside, there's no doubt that the few users who left a review are really happy with their purchase, with many praising the long runtime and increased power when compared to other brush cutter/string trimmer combos.
40V HP Brushless 650 CFM Blower
While not part of the newest batch of Ryobi tools, the 40V HP Brushless 650 CFM Blower is a new addition to the brand's 40V line and a good alternative to the extremely powerful 800 and 850 CFM blowers. If you really need those extra 200 CFM of air moved, then you won't be happy with this downgrade. However, it's also possible that you won't even realize that there's a difference. According to some sellers and users, if you're not a professional and don't have a property that is especially demanding to clean, you should be fine with a 600 CFM blower.
As an added benefit, this smaller, weaker blower is quite a bit cheaper, at $209.00. Even better than being cheap, this blower is currently available for purchase, while the others are to be released shortly. The same blower is available in a bundle with a 40V/6Ah battery and a charger, but according to its own product page, it should run fine on a 4Ah battery for about 45 minutes.
40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper 20 Inch Air Cannon
The 40V HP Brushless Hybrid Whisper 20 Inch Air Cannon might not be the most recent addition in the long line of Ryobi cordless fans, but it is one of the most recent. It's also one of the most powerful of the Ryobi fans, and presumably most other cordless fans. It's clear that we're completely out of the realm of hobbyist technology, seeing as this tool is capable of a massive airflow of 6,300 CFM, which is significantly more than other Ryobi fans.
Even though it's so powerful, the Ryobi Air Cannon comes in at the affordable price of $269.00. That's far removed from the $50 price tag of most Ryobi fans, but the two have completely different applications, with the Air Cannon being massively more powerful. Let's pick another brand's fan for comparison. Milwaukee's big, hybrid cordless fan comes in at $249.00 and it moves about half as much air as the Ryobi. Unsurprisingly, when set to its highest speed, the 20-inch air cannon goes through batteries very quickly. Even a 12Ah battery will only last 4 hours and 30 minutes. That's when the hybrid nature of this tool becomes useful: you can use it with regular 40V batteries, sure, but it can also be connected to any power outlet.