13 New 40V Ryobi Tools To Consider In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi's been releasing new tools at breakneck speed these last few months, and the recent batch of 40V cordless tools is only the tip of the iceberg. Back in January, the list of new Ryobi tools to look forward to in 2025 already featured over a dozen elements. This list has only grown since then. The company's line of storage products, Ryobi Link, featured 10 new products in 2025, and the USB Lithium line isn't far behind, with five pieces of gear released early this year and even more dating back to 2024.

Getting back on track, some of the 40V Ryobi tools highlighted in this article aren't exactly newcomers (aka, you won't find them tagged as "new" on Ryobi's new products page) but they're still so recent as to have a handful of reviews. Some other tools, on the other hand, are so new they aren't yet available for purchase, at least at time of writing. In short, this is a big list full of tools you probably haven't heard of before, unless you're a big Ryobi fan.

A final word of advice before we begin: 40V tools are Ryobi's top-of-the-line option. They are more powerful than the 18V alternatives and can hold their charge for a lot longer. Because of this, they are not aimed at occasional users, and they are priced accordingly. If you see a tool that you might get some use out of but are put off by its price or weight, give the smaller One+ version a try.