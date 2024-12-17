Ryobi HP Vs. Non-HP Products: What's The Difference & Are They Interchangeable?

Whether you've got a DIY project you're looking to tackle on the homefront or a more substantial task to handle at a work site, it's likely that Ryobi makes a tool that can help you get the job done. The brand has been making power tools in some capacity since the 1940s, and over the years, it has developed a well-respected and well-reviewed lineup of devices. These days, they're also more readily available to consumers, with Ryobi broadening its distribution channels beyond the shelves of The Home Depot to include the likes of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon.

Of course, these days, Ryobi's lineup of tools is so broad that it can be tough to find exactly the tool you need for the job at hand. Complicating matters slightly is the fact that there are also various different platforms within the brand's offerings, each of which is designed to deliver a different range of performance to users.

Among those platforms, there is a range of Ryobi tools that bear the ONE+ HP branding. The HP tag on those devices actually does stand for High Performance. And if you were clever enough to crack that code, you likely also realize that Ryobi's HP tools are designed to deliver a different level of power and performance for users. Here's a look at what, exactly, sets Ryobi's HP lineup apart from the brand's non-HP array of tools.

