15 Milwaukee Packout Products Coming In 2026 Worth Waiting For
Modular tool storage systems, like Milwaukee's Packout, have been a game-changer for many users, including both professionals and casual users. Using wall-mounted Packout accessories has made organizing a garage or workshop particularly easy, but what really makes Packout so popular is the ability to move around a wheeled stack across the jobsite. When organized in the right way, a Packout stack can basically be a portable tool shed.
Because there are so many accessories and attachments available, it can be tempting to keep adding on or reconfiguring your Packout system. If you've been thinking about changing your own, you may want to wait and see what new Packout gear you might want to use instead. That's because many of the new Milwaukee products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools are specifically for the brand's proprietary Packout system.
These new products include new storage options that can offer more space within your Packout stack as well as around it. Other upcoming Packout gear includes accessories for use inside Packout toolboxes and crates. At least one new Packout device also boosts the convenience of using Milwaukee cordless tools to new levels, whether you use M12 or M18 devices (or both). Here are 14 Milwaukee Packout products coming in 2026 that are worth waiting for.
1. M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger
When SlashGear first reported on the new M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger, we called it "the most ambitious Milwaukee charger to date" — and for good cause. Among the several kinds of proprietary battery chargers it makes, Milwaukee already offers rapid chargers, chargers that can refuel more than one battery at a time, and chargers that can charge different battery types (Milwaukee's 12V and 18V units are not interchangeable). But the M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger is the first Milwaukee product that can handle four batteries at a time and from different power systems, as it's equipped with two multicharger bays and two M18-exclusive slots.
It can also do this relatively quickly. Milwaukee says the device charges four batteries up to 10 times faster than before and boasts that four M18 Redlithium Forge HD12.0 batteries can be completely recharged in 90 minutes. The supercharger can work this fast, in part, due to Milwaukee's Cool-Cycle technology, which keeps things from overheating during use, and Redlink Intelligence, which lets users track temperature, voltage, and charge status.
Anyone who's handled a Milwaukee 12 Ah battery knows how heavy four of them are at once, which is why this charger features locking cleats on the bottom to snap securely onto the top of your Packout stack for easy transport. If you did want to carry it around, the device has a built-in handle, and its compact design makes it portable even without Packout. According to Milwaukee, the M18 & M12 Four Bay Simultaneous Super Charger (model 48-59-1818) will be available in June 2026.
2. New Packout Crates & Dividers
Several of the new Milwaukee products coming out in 2026 include the latest Packout crates and dividers to help keep them better organized. Each new crate serves a different purpose, allowing users to customize their Packout setup even more than before. The Milwaukee Packout Compact Crate (48-22-8437) is for those looking to squeeze in as much storage as they can without taking up as much room. Despite its smaller size, it has a 30-pound capacity. It also includes a top handle if you want to carry it around separately.
The Packout XL Crate (48-22-8439) has over double the capacity of its compact sibling (75 pounds), though both are compatible with toolbox attachments on their exterior to hold even more stuff. Plus, the Compact and XL crates can be stacked or hung, making them useful for all Packout configurations. Another crate coming out in 2026 is the Packout Low-Profile Crate (48-22-8438), which can hold up to 50 pounds and comes with its own dividers that can be adjusted in seconds.
Milwaukee's new Divider for Packout Crate (model 48-22-8038) and Divider for Packout XL Crate (model 48-22-8039) can help keep Packout stacks as organized inside as they are outside. There is also a divider (model 48-22-8047) coming out later this year, designed for Packout tool box drawers rather than crates. All of Milwaukee's new dividers, like the Packout crates and boxes themselves, are impact-resistant and attachment-ready.
3. Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate and Inserts
Many Packout crate models differ mainly in size and shape, but a more specialized upcoming option is the Packout Wire Pulling XL Crate (48-22-8043). It offers the same advantages as the standard XL Crate, but also allows users to store and pull up to six spools of 12-gauge THHN wire (not included) through its opening — even when stacked with other Packout gear. This can make it particularly helpful for electricians, HVAC techs, industrial mechanics, and other professionals or DIYers looking for easy access to wire without worrying about tangling or unraveling.
The Wire Pulling XL Crate is a good example of a Packout accessory that demonstrates how users can personalize their stack or wall storage. When combined with battery chargers and toolboxes that can hold various hand tools and Milwaukee power tools useful for electrical work, a professional electrician could customize their Packout setup to be very specific to their trade.
Those who get the standard XL Crate (48-22-8439) and later decide they could use the Wire Pulling variant wouldn't need to buy a new one, either. That's because Milwaukee's Wire Pulling Inserts for Packout XL Crate (model 48-22-8044), which can effectively transform a standard crate into a wire-pulling one, are also coming out in 2026. The inserts, constructed with an impact-resistant body to withstand tough jobsite conditions, allow users to store and pull up to six 500-ft spools of 12-gauge THHN wire, just like the dedicated Packout Wire-Pulling Crate.
4. Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit
Several Packout attachments are designed to hold accessories, rather than the main tools they're paired with. Many of these can't be used with Milwaukee cleaning accessories, though, because they're often larger than items like drill bits or adapters. The upcoming Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit (model 49-90-1970) solves this issue by offering space in your Packout setup for vacuum nozzles, extension wands, crevice tools, and similar attachments.
Such accessories are compatible with multiple Milwaukee wet/dry vacuums designed to handle messy workshops and other environments, including the brand's 9-gallon M18 Fuel Dual-Battery model. They can also work with the M18 Fuel 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum, which is Packout-compatible, meaning you could feasibly keep everything you need to keep your workspace tidy in a single Packout stack by loading it with the tool, accessories, batteries, and charger.
The Milwaukee Packout Cleaning Accessory Kit also comes with an adapter that enables compatibility with the M18 Fuel 9-gallon Dual-Battery Dust Extractor, which can be attached to your Packout setup. It uses Milwaukee's Vaclink technology to wirelessly connect to saws and other tools for automatic dust extraction, meaning there will be a lot less to vacuum once you're done. The 1 ⅞-inch accessories included in the kit each have gray color rings to easily identify them, and a foam insert helps keep everything protected and in place.
5. New Packout Tool Box Attachments
Several of the new Milwaukee Packout attachments designed to boost your tool storage are attachments specifically made to enhance the utility of the Packout Tool Box. The upcoming Ready Tray for Packout Tool Boxes (model 48-22-8029) fits inside to provide quick access to various accessories you can store within its side compartments. The Ready Tray also features attachment-ready mounting locations and is impact-resistant, so you can be less gentle when placing tools back as you work. It's compatible with multiple Packout Tool Boxes, including the Large, XL, and Rolling models.
Four new Tool Box attachments coming out in 2026 can attach to the side of your stack to keep useful accessories nearby, with each variant having slightly different functionality. Each one is built to securely lock onto the metal-reinforced corners of a Packout Tool Box and can be quickly swapped out for another, depending on the task at hand. The 2-Bin Attachment (48-22-8610) could be considered the most straightforward of the new models, as it consists of two small storage spaces for fasteners and other small parts. The bins have a transparent lid that keeps everything contained yet easy to identify, and each bin has a divider that allows you to use four separate storage spaces within the attachment.
The Packout Tool Box Accessory Case Attachment (48-22-8612) is just one bin with a transparent lid, but it is specifically designed to hold Sawzall blades and includes a 12-inch blade storage clip. The Belt Clip Rack Attachment (48-22-8609) can hold tape measures, hand tools, and other clip-friendly equipment. It's reinforced and can even hold power tools. The Magnetic Bin Attachment (48-22-8611) swaps a belt clip for a magnetic surface to quickly adhere fasteners and other ferrous accessories directly to the side of your Packout stack.