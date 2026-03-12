15 Milwaukee Packout Products Coming In 2026 Worth Waiting For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modular tool storage systems, like Milwaukee's Packout, have been a game-changer for many users, including both professionals and casual users. Using wall-mounted Packout accessories has made organizing a garage or workshop particularly easy, but what really makes Packout so popular is the ability to move around a wheeled stack across the jobsite. When organized in the right way, a Packout stack can basically be a portable tool shed.

Because there are so many accessories and attachments available, it can be tempting to keep adding on or reconfiguring your Packout system. If you've been thinking about changing your own, you may want to wait and see what new Packout gear you might want to use instead. That's because many of the new Milwaukee products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools are specifically for the brand's proprietary Packout system.

These new products include new storage options that can offer more space within your Packout stack as well as around it. Other upcoming Packout gear includes accessories for use inside Packout toolboxes and crates. At least one new Packout device also boosts the convenience of using Milwaukee cordless tools to new levels, whether you use M12 or M18 devices (or both). Here are 14 Milwaukee Packout products coming in 2026 that are worth waiting for.