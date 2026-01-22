This Milwaukee Super Charger Can Handle 4 Batteries At Once (M18 And M12)
The rise of battery-powered tools means that having fresh batteries has become essential on the jobsite. This has led brands like Milwaukee to try to ensure their batteries last as long as possible, but even the best battery still needs to be charged eventually. To reduce charging-related downtime on the job, the company has come up with a variety of charging solutions. One of the latest charging innovations from the brand is a new Super Charger model that can charge up to four Milwaukee batteries simultaneously.
The upcoming Milwaukee M12 and M18 four-bay simultaneous battery Super Charger is arguably the most ambitious Milwaukee charger to date. While Milwaukee already has multi-battery chargers in its catalogue, including a six-bay rapid charger for up to six M18 batteries, this unit ups the ante in terms of battery compatibility and charge time. It's the only charger from the company that can charge four batteries from both the quite different M12 and M18 battery lines simultaneously. It has two M18-only bays and two that support both M18 and M12 batteries.
As a Super Charger, it also charges faster than a Standard and Rapid Charger. On top of that, it's Milwaukee Packout compatible and features a carry handle for easy transportation. At the time of publication, it's going to be a while before the four-bay Milwaukee M12 and M18 Super Charger will be released. Per Milwaukee's Instagram page, it's expected to be available starting June 2026.
The performance behind this four-bay Milwaukee Super Charger
Milwaukee has revealed some crucial details about the M12 and M18 four-bay Super Charger and its performance ahead of release. The brand's product description claims that it will only need 90 minutes to bring four M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 batteries — the strongest battery in the entire Milwaukee battery lineup — to a full charge. One would imagine that smaller batteries from the M12 and M18 lines would charge significantly faster.
Aside from fast charging, this four-bay Super Charger has other features worth keeping in mind. For one, it supports Milwaukee's Cool-Cycle active cooling system, which uses air to keep batteries cool, improving charging speeds. It also supports Charge-Adapt active charge distribution, which is what allows it to charge four batteries simultaneously in the first place. This technology distributes energy evenly across all four bays for maximum charging efficiency. It also supports Milwaukee's RedLink Intelligence to keep track of cell voltage, temperature, and charge status; this should help keep the attached batteries in good and usable shape for the long haul.
Milwaukee has produced some impressive and effective chargers throughout the years, with this new entry in its catalog appearing to be a big leap forward for the M12 and M18 lines alike. Once it releases, one can only hope it lives up to its marketing materials as well as customer expectations.