Who Makes Bosch Power Tools, And Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

A recent study by Lifestory Research asked thousands of customers what power tool brands they trusted the most, and Bosch was in the top three. Bosch Tools has grown in sales all over the world over the past few years, with customers acknowledging the brand's durability and performance. Customers especially love the corded products, which they feel last longer compared to the battery ones. Said one long-time Bosch customer on Reddit: "I can't say anything bad about their tools. I have a trim router, rotary drill, and job site table saw. The table saw and rotary drill have been excellent."

Most reviews for various power tools on Home Depot are just shy of 5 stars due to their power and value, with many of their popular tools under $200. One Home Depot customer said about Bosch's top-handle jig saw on Home Depot: "I love this. It's so durable even though I used it all day to cut some wood and metal for my work. That little small piece of metal is so strong. It's also sharp and efficient. It made my workload easier."

While the tools themselves are considered good, the American market feels a bit underserved. A lot of customers in the United States have noticed a limited product line to choose from, especially when it comes to lawn equipment. This has led some customers to switch to Milwaukee instead, another trusted brand with positive feedback that has a wider range of equipment in the country. Milwaukee tools are a bit more on the pricey side, so customers will have to decide if it's worth making the switch.

