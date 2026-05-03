5 Simple Table Saw Jigs Any DIY Woodworker Can Use

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A good table saw is an essential tool for fine woodworking. It's one of the only saws that can perform rip cuts, cross cuts, miter cuts, bevel cuts, and compound cuts, as well as the various types of more delicate cuts required for joinery techniques. Having a fixed blade with fences, miter gauges, and other accessories helps achieve smooth, accurate cuts that would be far harder with a handheld power tool.

A table saw provides a stable foundation to add all kinds of wooden jigs that can take the tool's versatility even further. Some of these jigs allow you to make unique cuts that you wouldn't have been able to make with the standard accessories alone, while others can add a higher degree of precision than what you'd get with a standard miter gauge, or else take complicated cuts that would take a long time to set up and make them easily repeatable.

Some jigs can be quite complex, involving serious geometry to get them just right. Many others are fairly simple. What's more, these can often be made using bits of scrap wood, so the cost of production is next to nothing. In any case, it's worth investing in a good table saw from a major brand.