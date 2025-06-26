Every Major Table Saw Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power tool users of all varieties will know and likely love the table saw. This versatile cutting option makes ripping boards lengthwise a reality, whereas the task is utterly unattainable with a miter saw, and taxing with handheld tools of any variety, at best. Locking in the exact dimensions you require with the help of a table saw's fence allows for repeatable cuts in both mitering functionality and down the length of a board. In short, this means that a table saw could replace your miter saw entirely, at least when carrying one less hefty and stationary tool is advantageous. There are also alternatives to a table saw, but there's just no way to completely replicate the speed and wide ranging capabilities it brings to the "table."

Understanding the value of a table saw and actually selecting one to add to your toolshed are two separate conversations, however. Because the cutting solution is broadly useful, an abundance of brands naturally make them. As someone who's covered power tools quite a bit at this site, and who frequently breaks out the table saw to work on my own projects, I am personally familiar with all of these brands and how their features impact the experience of using a table saw.

From jobsite saws to professional instruments that will occupy a permanent shop floor location, the needs of users are as varied as the brands that make the tools, which could further complicate things. With this in mind, it's important to note that none of these major brands represent an option that users will want to avoid. The lowest ranked brand here remains a quality cutting option, but it's right for some users and not others.