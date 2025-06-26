Every Major Table Saw Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Power tool users of all varieties will know and likely love the table saw. This versatile cutting option makes ripping boards lengthwise a reality, whereas the task is utterly unattainable with a miter saw, and taxing with handheld tools of any variety, at best. Locking in the exact dimensions you require with the help of a table saw's fence allows for repeatable cuts in both mitering functionality and down the length of a board. In short, this means that a table saw could replace your miter saw entirely, at least when carrying one less hefty and stationary tool is advantageous. There are also alternatives to a table saw, but there's just no way to completely replicate the speed and wide ranging capabilities it brings to the "table."
Understanding the value of a table saw and actually selecting one to add to your toolshed are two separate conversations, however. Because the cutting solution is broadly useful, an abundance of brands naturally make them. As someone who's covered power tools quite a bit at this site, and who frequently breaks out the table saw to work on my own projects, I am personally familiar with all of these brands and how their features impact the experience of using a table saw.
From jobsite saws to professional instruments that will occupy a permanent shop floor location, the needs of users are as varied as the brands that make the tools, which could further complicate things. With this in mind, it's important to note that none of these major brands represent an option that users will want to avoid. The lowest ranked brand here remains a quality cutting option, but it's right for some users and not others.
12. Ryobi
Ryobi is the first lowest-graded table saw option on this list, but not for a lack of features or quality cutting. Ryobi makes three table saws, all within the jobsite category. The catalog includes both a ONE+ HP brushless and a standard 8¼-inch model, as well as a 10-inch option. All three feature fences that include substantial locking mechanisms, supporting a good quality connection with the table. They also support the standard angled options for cutting across a variety of usage needs.
The powerful motor that delivers fast blade speeds across all three models (the slowest being the ONE+ model at 4,500 rpm) means these tools can handle plenty of cutting duties. However, where Ryobi falls short is in its features — there's a single integrated track within each table top, and a relatively small overall size compared to other options. The smaller frame can leaves the saws susceptible to movement as you push heavier material, such as a plywood sheet. This is something I've experienced plenty of times while using a cheaper table saw model, and it's certainly a phenomenon that raises the pulse! The movement can throw off your process and lead to less accurate cuts and it can even make for an unsafe work environment. A single track also means that these saws are less versatile when seeking to cut from both sides of the blade or utilizing jigs and other accessories.
11. Skil
Skil makes four table saws. Each one is a corded solution, meaning users will enjoy consistent power, but lack the portability that many others bring to the category. The largest among the selection is Skil's 15 Amp, 10-Inch Jobsite Saw, which offers a solidly built rip fence, delivering great precision to your work when the saw is properly stabilized. It also features a rough and ready frame to help support the rigors of work on a jobsite. The table top includes two tracks — one on either side of the blade — for versatile cutting with a range of accessories to lock in the precise cut you require.
These saws are great, and there's no singular reason why an experienced DIYer or even a professional carpenter or builder might pass on the Skil brand. Where Skil misses the mark for the most demanding of customers is in its focal point. Skil tools are built with a combined cost-effectiveness and high quality in mind. The brand doesn't cut corners, but you'll generally find a more comprehensive package in other, competitive brands within the same corner of any Skil tool's category (be it in table saws or something else like impact driver brand rankings, where Skil ranks 7th in our profiles, between Kobalt and Bosch).
The brand's lean into cost-efficiency is perfect for DIYers, but many pros will opt for alternatives. I'm personally a big fan of the Skil tools I own, but my DeWalt and Milwaukee equipment just performs better. As an additional nit-pick, the blade guard is just huge on Skil's table saws. This promises to make for a somewhat awkward use when installed.
10. Milwaukee
Milwaukee is a consistently great performer across the spectrum of power tools. There's no denying the value that Milwaukee gear brings to the jobsite, workshop, or mechanic's toolbox. The brand is often found on the higher end of the spectrum when considering power output, and it's table saws absolutely delivers on that front. The M18 Fuel 8¼-Inch Table Saw is part of Milwaukee's high end Fuel lineup and gives out a battery operated power rating that's equivalent to a 15 amp corded option.
There's nothing wrong with Milwaukee's table saws, and not much to nit-pick over either. The rack-and-pinion build for the fence makes it easy to lock into place and reliable once you've dialed in the precision. The saw blade reaches a top speed of 6,300 rpm for truly vicious cutting potential.
However, this is a jobsite monster, not one to be used when tackling precision trim work or custom woodworking needs. The line between carpenter and woodworker is often blurry and sees each profession dabbling in what the other does best. But, to put it plainly, this is a carpentry saw that does its job exceedingly well. It links in with the Milwaukee battery system seamlessly and provide solid power throughout a user's operational needs. But finesse isn't in Milwaukee's wheelhouse, and so this exceedingly capable saw sits around the midrange mark of a highly competitive field when considering the varied needs of users beyond the world of construction and installation.
9. Bosch
People love the table saws that Bosch produces. The brand's professional option (the 4100XC-10 Professional) delivers up to 4 horsepower performance from a 15 amp motor. It can reach blade speeds up to 3,650 rpm and operates with soft-start functionality. This is great for those who will be moving back and forth from the saw, since the typical startup maneuver of a table saw can be quite jarring. Traditional initiations are loud, feature something resembling a slight hop off the ground, and can result in circuit breaker trips.
The tool offers an elongated 30-inch rip capacity and utilizes a Squarelock rip fence setup for precise, square cuts. This saw in particular is study, with the help of an integrated stand. The precision and stability it affords users gives it definitive higher end credentials among the brands that aren't specialty toolmakers within the equipment world. Bosch is known for high quality gear across a huge selection of market segments, and its table saws are a great choice for renovators, woodworkers, and more. These saws aren't the end-all-be-all, but they easily make their presence known among the top contenders in the portion of the market that most consumer and even professional users will be perusing.
8. Flex
Flex is a stalwart power tool maker, with an absolute stranglehold on max power and functionality within the impact driver arena. However, it isn't as big a player as some others in the consumer power tools space. Boxed out in terms of brand awareness by the likes of DeWalt or Bosch, this is a genuinely great brand with a user base that's smaller than it probably should be.
With this in mind, it's worth exploring the Flex 10-Inch Cordless Table Saw. The unit features a rack-and-pinion fence for fast and accurate alignment and claims to be the first cordless 10-inch model capable of cutting a 4x4 in a single pass. It's a jobsite saw, but most notably, it's one that features hybrid power and can be plugged in with the help of a 120V adapter. This isn't something that you'll find on many tools, let alone table saws, so the Flex unit gets major brownie points for the valuable functionality upgrade. The feature-rich table saw does enough heavy lifting to have been named Pro Tool Reviews' best cordless option in testing done at the end of 2024.
7. Ridgid
Ridgid is a favorite among contractors, which gives it additional weight when stacked up against competitors in the DIY and construction arenas. It's not designed as an industrial solution, meant to chomp through hardwood timbers all day long, but as a jobsite or professional contracting option, it's among the best in its category. The brand makes a number of 10-inch jobsite saws, but perhaps its most important contribution to the category is the 10-Inch Contractor Table Saw (which features a cast iron top and is far less mobile). The tool weighs nearly 250 pounds, but it includes leverable casters that introduce mobility around whatever shop it calls home (since most users won't be inclined to take the saw apart or lift it too often for more substantial moves).
This saw offers a nice transition from the basic and intermediate saw offerings up into a world of more precision machinery. The StaySquare rip fence allows users to lock in precise dimensions for their cuts and expect that the unit will remain in position. It also utilizes separate control wheels for blade height and bevel angle, meaning you won't run the risk of knocking your blade out of line when trying to adjust one setting but not the other (something that jobsite tools don't accommodate).
6. DeWalt
DeWalt is a perennial favorite power tool brand among professionals. The yellow and black colorings of a DeWalt piece of gear give a sense of legitimacy, durability, and competence that surpasses just about all others with ease. Certainly, no one brand can be a monolith in everything it produces, but if one were going to try it would be this toolmaker. DeWalt offers excellent power tools, and it's also one of the best hand tool brands around.
Naturally, the table saws offered by the brand are highly rated by users. In testing by Bob Vila's Glenda Taylor, the DeWalt 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw even earned this assessment: "it's not perfect, but it's pretty darned close."
The saw includes a rolling stand with robust feet to provide significant support on any ground conditions you may be working on. It also includes a 32½-inch rip capacity with an extendable arm to support cutting plywood sheets and other long materials. Anyone searching for a standard jobsite model that goes above and beyond will find favor in this cutting solution. Once again, it's not a precision industrial instrument, but most users don't require that level of performance.
5. Delta
Delta represents the first real step up into the world of table saws known as contractor saws. Others make models that fit this function alongside jobsite solutions (like Ridgid), but Delta does away with the jobsite build and only delivers the improved model to the market. It's worth noting that for construction and DIY work, a jobsite table saw is absolutely going to get the job done well. One of the first things you'll notice about a contractor saw is that it's more expensive, perhaps significantly more. This represents the middle ground between industrial equipment and mobile solutions that are ultimately somewhat disposable. Bashing around on a DeWalt or Milwaukee table saw is to be expected, but when you bring a Delta unit into your shop, you'll position it where you intend to use it for the long term, and then treat it with the care it demands to support many years or even decades of use. The tool provides the same basic functional parameters, but it's not the same thing as a jobsite table saw.
Delta equipment isn't cheap, but it's also not prohibitively expensive, and you can expect to pay less than $2,000 out the door for a professional grade solution. Delta tables are made of cast iron for extreme durability, and they feature immaculate rip fences for extreme cutting precision.
4. Shop Fox
Shop Fox is among the best industrial tool makers around. The brand doesn't quite represent the pinnacle of functionality, but professional users in the market for something that delivers significant quality without truly breaking the bank can get a lot of mileage out of a Shop Fox machine. The brand's drill presses are among the most versatile around, and so are its table saws. Shop Fox is interesting in that it makes cabinet and open stand saws, but also offers a benchtop table saw in the jobsite category.
The W1837 model (also listed at Amazon) comes in at under $2,000 and weighs 243 pounds. The fence travels the while way down the cast iron table, but is less substantial in its lockdown than some others in the category. The side wings expand to provide ample cutting deck space for plywood boards and more. As a transition into industrial power tools, this is a great choice, but remains overshadowed by some others in the high end space.
3. Laguna
Among the best power tool makers in the industrial component of the power tool market, Laguna is naturally one of the top contenders for its table saws. It edges out Shop Fox in this conversation primarily because it simply offers more options to buyers, and its entry level model comes in at a notably lower price. The F1 Fusion Table Saw is powered by a 1.5 horsepower motor and finished with a polished cast iron table top for extreme flatness and precision. It operates with a T-shaped camlock fence that runs the whole distance from front to back and locks into a robust channel along the front face.
On the other end of the spectrum, users with a bit more buying power available might need the expansive industrial power of the F3 Fusion model, with a 52-inch table and 3 horsepower motor. All Laguna table saws feature integrated dust collection, and users can expect a genuinely transformative experience while cutting with the equipment.
2. Powermatic
It's difficult to summarize the value of Powermatic equipment, especially when placing it second rather than at the summit of our rankings. The power tool producer is a high-end commercial builder of industrial equipment. Most renovators and builders won't have experience with the brand — it doesn't bother dabbling in contractor saws or jobsite gear. Powermatic equipment is reserved for shop setting users who demand the very best of their tools and intend to use them with substantial vigor.
There are a wide range of table saws available from Powermatic, and each one features wide table tops, well-designed rip fence parameters, and significant power output (the smallest among the brand's offerings is a 1.75 horsepower option, while others feature 7.5 horsepower output). The cabinet style industrial tools get the job done with better precision and ease than just about anything on the market, but as is usually the case, they fall within a niche space that most won't be working within.
1. SawStop
There's no denying the reality that these tools are the cream of the crop in their category. SawStop makes the Bentley of table saws, featuring a proprietary blade brake system that protects the all-important hands, fingers, and arms of users. There's not enough good that can be said of the safety features built into the design of a SawStop, and having this tool in your shop over another can easily be the difference between slicing the end off your finger after a nasty kickback or remaining wholly intact. That's not hyperbole but sheer fact! There are just no other options that do what SawStop does in terms of safety.
Beyond representing the pinnacle of safety among a tool category unfortunately known for imparting grisly injuries upon woodworkers (sometimes even those with decades of experience), the saw does a fantastic job of cutting material, too. Even the compact models are heavy, meaning they aren't prone to shuffling while you muscle a weighty plywood sheet across the deck. They also feature a micro-adjustment function within the angle setting wheel to dial in the precise cut you're looking for. The fence features a rack-and-pinion connection that runs the whole length of the table, locking in a perfectly square guide to support your measurements. The only drawback to the SawStop brand is its price tag, but if you're looking for the best no matter the cost, this is the only choice.
Methodology
These table saw makers are ranked with a mix of elements in mind. Overall, they are ordered based largely on the precision that can be achieved with each cut. Precision comes from the saw blade's kerf, of course, but the features of a table saw go a long way to making that cutline either something that's easy to initiate and track, or not. The best brands feature significant fence stability, wide table dimensions, additional channels to support mitered push accessories and jigs, and more. Those on the high end of the spectrum offer the greatest versatility in dialing in the exact cut a user will want to make. Then, the best table saws make the actual cutting process smooth and efficient. None of the saws above should be considered a "hard pass," but there's no denying the fact that a Ryobi or Milwaukee jobsite saw is a good, quality tool, but they just don't compare to dedicated professional woodworking solutions like those from Powermatic and SawStop.