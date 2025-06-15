5 Of The Best Drill Presses For Woodworking (And 5 To Avoid)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've pushed on past the beginner stage of your woodworking journey, bringing a few additional solutions into the mix can propel you forward in a meaningful way (much like woodworking YouTube channels can provide great learning resources and inspiration). The jointer is a piece of equipment that many woodworkers want to see in their setup as a tool that can seriously level up their workflow. However, jointers aren't a cheap add, and many other power tools and workshop improvements frequently precede this professional implement.

The drill press is a power tool that stands quietly in the corner of many woodworking shops, but it delivers a crucial function that can't easily be replicated. Jigs and careful lines can provide a mostly straight cut with your saw, but there's no genuine substitute for the drill press. It's frequently called upon to create precision holes in your work — both in wood and metal stock — and plays an instrumental role in speeding along the process of cutting joinery, particularly in large sections. Unfortunately, not all drill presses are the same, and a few important factors can make a huge difference in your search for the best drill press for your needs. A number of entry level offerings deliver incredible value to woodworkers while others fall flat. Finding a drill press that supports your projects is a personal endeavor, but these five options can act as a great starting point, alongside five to consider avoiding with a bit of context.

