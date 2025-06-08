These Are The Best Woodworking Starter Tool Kits, According To Users

A lot of first-time woodworkers are children, so it's important that there are tools available that are better suited for their smaller hands and have increased safety features. The Hi-Spec 18-piece 18pc Kids Tool Kit Set & Tool Bag may be designed with children in mind, but — as noted by the publication Woodsmith — it also makes for a great starter tool for adults.

Advertisement

Hi-Spec makes a variety of similar sets of different sizes that come in bright blue, pink, or orange. These aren't toys, though; the tools are made from high-quality materials, including metal, with extra-thick rubber handles for added safety. The set includes woodworking tools every beginner needs, such as a claw hammer, pliers, spring clamps, and a tape measure. Over 6,300 Amazon users have given the set an average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5, with many positive reviews highlighting the build quality of the hand tools and the set's relatively low cost.

Some of the outlier negative reviews for the product focus on the fact that the tools are a little too large and heavy for little kids — but this also means the tools won't be too small for adult beginners, who can use them as children can (though the included child-size apron probably won't fit). If you do get this kit for a child, make sure they still use it with adult supervision and make it clear that tools, like pliers and hammers, are not toys and should always be used very carefully.

Advertisement

Amazon sells the Hi-Spec 18-piece 18pc Kids Tool Kit Set & Tool Bag for $34.99.