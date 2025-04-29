The Cheap Woodworking Tool Every Enthusiast Should Know About

Woodworking can be an expensive hobby. There are budget versions of just about every tool, from drills to table saws, but the sad truth is that you nearly always get what you pay for. Enthusiasts who want clean cuts, square joints, and smooth surfaces know that sometimes it's better to 'buy-once-cry-once,' but that isn't always the case. There are a few more affordable woodworking tools worth adding to your collection out there, such as marking gauges, flushcut saws, and pocket hole jigs, that you can get for relatively cheap. Best of all, the affordability of these tools doesn't seriously impact their utility.

I've been woodworking for the better part of a decade. I've done everything from making picture frames and home furniture to large-scale home construction projects. In that time, I've had the opportunity to try out hundreds of different woodworking tools, but there are a few that I like to keep in my apron at all times. These are the products that I use the most and that I always want to keep on hand. Most people who already have a few woodworking projects under their belt are probably already familiar with the speed square — a triangular instrument that is designed to help you draw 45- or 90-degree lines. Because of its rigid form, this tool is also quite useful for lining up perfectly perpendicular corners when it comes time to align glue-ups or attach fasteners. It's an incredibly valuable instrument to have in your kit, but there's another type of square that's equally useful and perhaps even more versatile – The humble combination square.

