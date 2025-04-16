12 Woodworking Tools Under $20 That Are Great For Beginners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Woodworking is one of the oldest professions around, and a surprisingly exciting modern hobby. Plenty of people have found themselves sitting at home in recent years pouring over new content online and on TV. Across the pond, British television has seen a longtime interest in restoration projects beyond the auto garage and recent additions of woodworking shows hitting the airwaves have augmented that. And plenty of YouTube channels dedicated to the craft are equally (if not more) prominent both in the U.K. and across the United States, driving plenty of new and eager woodworkers to the craft. Working with your hands to create something is always worth your time, but for many people, time and money act as sometimes overbearing obstacles.

Fortunately for those interested in woodworking, there are actually quite a few solid options at low price points that can help breathe life into this rewarding hobby. Whether you're coming to the craft in awe of the recently deceased Thomas Moser's iconic chairs or as a practical matter as you look to build something for your living space with your own two hands, a variety of tools will help set you on the path of a crafter. Woodworkers will need some equipment that might cost a bit more (although a selection of tools under $50 can get you started), but plenty of crucial gear is actually quite affordable. These pieces of gear set the tone for your journey, and they don't cost much at all!