10 The Best YouTube Channels For Woodworking Every Beginner Should Know About
You might have heard that if you're the man of the house, you should have some handy skills, like repairing cars, fixing electrical issues, and doing basic woodworking. These skills not only save money, as you won't have to call a professional every time you run into trouble, but will also save you time when you can do quick fixes or build things yourself.
Woodworking is a skill that blends craftsmanship, creativity, and practicality. You also need a great deal of patience, especially when you are building something from scratch. Whether you want to build furniture, fix a broken door, pick up a hobby, or even start a side hustle, there's an abundance of free content available online on YouTube. All you need to do is open YouTube, search for what you are looking for, and chances are you'll find a video for it.
Before you gear up and pay a visit to Home Depot to buy the essentials, it's important to learn the basics of woodworking, like different types of wood, finishes, cuts, board surfaces, and joints. There are also different types of woodworking techniques and tools that you need to master, as woodworking is more than just hammer and nails. We have rounded up some of the best YouTube channels for woodworking to help beginners feed their interest in this art and get started.
John Heisz - I Build It
Based in Canada, John Heisz worked in the construction field from 1984 until 2013, when he decided to switch over to YouTube. A carpenter by trade, John joined YouTube in 2010 and has since uploaded over 620 videos, amassing 1.18 million subscribers. His YouTube channel -– I Build It -– is filled with easy-to-follow DIY videos that are easy to understand and provide detailed information on the basics needed to get started with a project. Some of his most popular videos include how to build a great pyramid, how to make a wooden barn door, and how to craft a wooden pocket knife.
One of the best things about John's videos are that you will find detailed plans and accompanying project articles on his official website, I Build It. In addition to woodworking projects, his channel also features fun experiments, like finding out if paper can cut wood or a hot dog, or whether you can cut and sand at the same time. He also occasionally shares useful tips and tricks for using certain woodworking tools.
John is well known for making his tools, including disk sander, corner clamps, table saws, lathes, sanding machines, and more. One of the best beginner-friendly projects on his YouTube channel is the video titled Making a Seriously Solid Step Stool.
Steve Ramsey - Woodworking for Mere Mortals
Steve Ramsey is regarded as one of the most skilled woodworkers on YouTube. On a Reddit thread praising his work, user LDHarsk wrote, "Steve Ramsey is in my opinion one of the better woodworker YouTubers out there. He himself seems super approachable, and he makes the art seem more approachable as well." Steve joined YouTube in 2008 and has uploaded over 780 videos, earning over 331 million views. His YouTube channel, Woodworking for Mere Mortals, has 1.95 million subscribers and offers exactly what the name says.
In his channel description, Steve presents his content as a resource for beginners to learn woodworking on a limited budget, without the need for fancy tools or a lot of space. His videos are geared toward novice or beginner woodworkers, offering clear explanations of each project, what he's doing, and –- most importantly –- why he is doing it. You will find various beginner-friendly projects, including garden benches, bookshelves, birdhouses, tables, stools, and much more.
The channel also features videos explaining how to stay safe when woodworking, how to use certain tools, and helpful tips to make woodworking more enjoyable. In addition to free YouTube content, Steve also has paid courses at his official website, The Weekend Woodworker. Beginners can also get some essential free jigs and a list of affordable tools for free. Among the variety of easy DIY woodworking projects, one standout beginner project is his video titled How to make a classic wooden crate.
The Wood Whisperer
Launched in 2006, The Wood Whisperer channel claims to be the longest-running online woodworking educational series. Marc Spagnuolo is the creator behind the successful YouTube channel, which has over 875,000 subscribers and more than 154 million total video views. Marc began his career in the biotech field after college, but his passion for woodworking eventually led him to leave his job and spend more time in the garage. After honing his woodworking skills –- and living off his wife's salary for a while –- Marc launched a woodworking business called Marc's Wood Creations and began offering woodworking lessons.
Even before starting his YouTube Channel, Marc had already built a successful website with The Wood Whisperer, which still offers woodworking videos, shop for essentials, project plans, and a community of like-minded individuals. He is also the author of three books: "Essential Joinery Book," "Hybrid Woodworking Book," and "Finishing: It Ain't Over Till it's Over." He also co-hosts a podcast called Wood Talk Show, where listeners can dive deeper into woodworking history, techniques, and tools. Marc also offers several in-depth woodworking courses available for purchase.
Marc's videos are professionally produced, yet remain beginner-friendly and easily digestible for those just starting out. On his YouTube Channel, you will find videos on everything from tool reviews and shop tours to full project builds and helpful tips and tricks. He is also a stickler for safety, one of the most important things while woodworking. One of the easiest and most accessible projects on his channel is the Scrapwood Jewelry Box.
April Wilkerson
April, from the YouTube Channel April Wilkerson, started as a total beginner and documented her entire learning journey. A self-proclaimed obsessed DIYer and woodworker, April says she picks a project and figures out everything about it, step by step. Since picking up her first woodworking tool in 2013, her YouTube channel has grown to 1.58 million subscribers and over 250 million video views. She has uploaded over 510 videos, and one of the best things about her content is that she doesn't edit out mistakes in her videos.
April allows viewers to see and understand what went wrong with her approach and explains how she fixed it –- making her videos both informative and unique. Her YouTube channel is filled with a wide range of projects, from simple home organization builds to complex structures like workbenches, porch roofs, and a rooftop balcony. She has also developed a strong interest in metalworking. Reflecting on her journey, April explained on her website Wilkerdos that "When I couldn't afford to buy the things I wanted for around the house, I decided to try my hand at making them."
For those who prefer written plans, her website store offers downloadable PDF project guides. One of the easiest projects on her YouTube channel is the video titled DIY Modern Chair for Indoors or Out.
Jay Bates Custom Creations
Jay Bates started quite early and created a DIY bedroom with an entertainment center, lighting attached to the alarm clock, while still in high school. After moving out of his mother's house, his interest in DIY grew stronger. While building his new home -– handling everything from foundation, framing, electrical to plumbing, interior finishing, roofing -– Jay gained hands-on experience and learned a lot of dos and don'ts along the way.
In 2014, after buying a house and setting up a garage workshop, he launched his website, Jay's Custom Creations. He had already started his YouTube channel, Jay Bates, in 2012. Since then, he has uploaded more than 480 videos — which have earned more than 86 million views — and has a total following of 689,000 subscribers.
One of the standout features of Jay Bates' YouTube channel is that the videos are no-fluff, to-the-point style. The videos are well shot with great camera angles, and the projects are quite easy to build. Being a computer designer himself, Jay often includes 3D animations and drawings to break down complex joints or cuts, making his tutorials even more beginner-friendly. His content focuses primarily on practical stuff, such as workbenches and shop furniture. There are some projects for pets, too, and his How To Build A Dog House is a good project for beginners.
For those looking to understand tools like planers, routers, and jointers, his channel offers plenty of helpful videos. His website also features step-by-step written guides for almost all projects featured on YouTube. Although Jay hasn't uploaded a video in a few months due to his focus on his property development, his existing library is full of valuable content for woodworking enthusiasts.
I Like To Make Stuff
Bob Clagett is the creative mind behind the popular woodworking YouTube channel I Like To Make Stuff. With over 560 videos, 327 million total views, and 3.37 million subscribers, the channel has become a favorite among makers of all levels. With an interest in electronics, Bob made a leap to YouTube from his decade-long career. While some of his builds can be a bit challenging, such as kitchen islands, folding tables, and pull-out storage units, his clear explanations make them accessible even for beginners. For those new to woodworking, the Making It podcast is also a great resource for learning fundamental techniques and skills.
Bob's content isn't limited to woodworking. His channel includes a wide range of projects in metalworking, electronics, and 3D printing, along with plenty of fun experimental builds that will keep you entertained. Projects such as making a DIY pool float, LEGO creations, and even a project made with crayons. Beginners will especially appreciate the Maker 101 playlist, which focuses on the basics and helps new makers get started with confidence.
You can also visit the website I Like To Make Stuff and get step-by-step details on building, tools required, and all the small tidbits of getting everything correct. One of the best beginner-friendly projects on the channel is How to make a log bench with HIDDEN storage.
Modern Builds
For those looking for no-nonsense DIY woodworking projects they can start building right away, Modern Builds is one of the best YouTube channels out there. Mike Montgomery is the man behind the Modern Builds channel, and according to the Modern Builds website, he focuses on "creating and designing projects that are simple enough that any beginner maker can create, yet interesting enough that any expert might be inspired." That description holds when you browse through the more than 300 videos that are available on the channel.
With over 1.81 million subscribers and nearly 134 million views, it's clear that Mike's content resonates with the right audience. The videos are fast-paced but still include all the essential instructions, so you won't miss any key steps. If you want the project on paper, you can visit the Modern Builds website and download project plans for free. The woodworking projects featured in this channel are clean, functional, and designed with modern aesthetics that align well with today's interior trends.
Mike's clear communication and focus on using affordable materials like plywood, pine, along with commonly available tools, make this channel an excellent source for beginner woodworkers. You will find ideas about building a sofa, bathroom renovation, room renovation, plywood-based floating media console, closet door, and many more simple DIY videos. One of the easy and interesting beginner-friendly projects on Modern Builds is the DIY All-Plywood Mid Century Modern Platform Bed.
Make Something
Many people can relate to David Picciuto, the creator of the popular woodworking channel Make Something, as woodworking wasn't he's first venture. Before diving into woodworking, David explored a wide range of creative professions, including music, photography, video production, web development, and graphic design. Interestingly, he got into woodworking when he decided to build photo frames by himself after finding it too expensive to get them made professionally. He launched his YouTube channel in 2013 and has since uploaded more than 460 videos, amassing over 93 million views, and gained more than 907,000 subscribers.
On the Make Something YouTube channel, you will find projects that blend of creativity and accessibility. David tries to keep the projects easy and emphasizes design, making his projects ideal for beginners, even those who don't have a full-fledged workshop. The channel offers a wealth of tips and tricks on woodworking, building furniture, frames, and even creating custom woodworking tools. He has also authored three books, which are available for purchase from his official Make Something website. In addition, the he offers downloadable project plans, jigs, apparel, and even accessories that can be purchased from the website as well.
David's videos have a humorous tone, but they also include detailed explanations that make them easy for beginner woodworkers to follow. A great starting point is his compilation video showcasing 13 woodworking projects for Christmas gifting –- a fun and accessible entry into DIY woodworking.
3x3Custom - Tamar
Tamar Hannah is a self-taught woodworker and the creative force behind the YouTube channel 3x3Custom – Tamar. On her 3x3 Custom website, she describes her woodworking journey as something that began by accident. She fell in love with woodworking after failing to find an outdoor storage bench she liked, so she decided to build one herself. The channel name 3x3 is a reference to Hannah's three children. Tamar started her YouTube channel in 2016 and has since uploaded more than 180 videos, earning over 91 million views and more than 874,000 subscribers.
Though not a professional woodworker, Tamar learned everything by herself and has documented her entire journey on her YouTube channel, 3x3Custom – Tamar. There are a bunch of great videos on the channel, such as What Tools Do You Need to START Woodworking? Beginner Woodworking Tool List, which offers a solid base for those just getting started. Her content primarily focuses on building modern household furniture and workbenches, often using unique joinery and innovative solutions, which makes the projects both functional and visually impressive.
Beginner woodworkers will find Hannah's videos simple and easy to follow, as she has a knack for breaking down complex topics. This can be understood by a video titled This joint looks complicated, but it's only TWO cuts!! What would you call it? Each of her project videos comes with detailed plans, along with jig plans, merchandise, and 3D print files, all available on her website. A good beginner project worth checking out would be the Waterfall End Table with Hidden Spline Miter Joint.
731 Woodworks
731 Woodworks is a YouTube channel created to help woodworkers gain knowledge about tools and improve their woodworking skills. You will find a good number of videos where Matt Outlaw, the founder of 731 Woodworks, explains the benefits of various tools. He often visits stores and highlights the best tools available at popular retailers and brands. With more than 1,450 videos and over 180 million total views, 731 Woodworks has built a strong subscriber base of 758,000.
Matt and his wife Amy Outlaw named their YouTube channel after their marriage date –- July 31, 1999. Their official 731 Woodworks website offers a wide range of woodworking plans, projects, merchandise, and accessories. What sets this channel apart is the combination of woodworking tutorials, tool reviews, and business advice, making it a valuable resource for anyone looking to get their hands on sawdust. A particular video for aspiring woodworking entrepreneurs is How to Make Money Woodworking in 2025 FULL GUIDE.
Although the channel is filled with valuable information on tools, it also features plenty of beginner-friendly project videos. A great starting point for new woodworkers is the video titled 10 AMAZING Scrap Wood Project Ideas. Overall, 731 Woodworks is a practical and inspiring channel for both beginners and seasoned makers alike.