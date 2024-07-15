6 Of The Best Independent YouTube Channels For Car Repairs

Even though you probably don't have the tools or expertise to fix every little thing with your vehicle, it still comes in handy to know how to do some basic repairs to save time and money. There's no reason to spend an afternoon sitting in a tiny office getting some maintenance done when you could do it from the comfort of home. In fact, your smartphone may be the only teacher you really need, as there are many recommended apps for beginner auto mechanics to try, with one of the most useful being YouTube.

Specifically, there's a treasure trove of auto-centric channels where the hosts, often seasoned mechanics themselves, walk you through the ins and outs of basic auto repair and maintenance. Actually seeing someone fix a belt or replace fluids can help immensely so that you're not lost trying to figure out what's what. In other instances, videos can help answer other essential questions, like one YouTuber who tried to see if ChatGPT could help fix their car (spoiler alert: it really couldn't).

With YouTube, you can follow an array of channels you can keep handy in case you need to go out to the driveway to fix your ride. Here are some YouTube channels that really emphasize car repairs you should give a shot.

It goes without saying — but if you don't already subscribe to SlashGear on YouTube, you should go ahead and do that now, too.