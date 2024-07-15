6 Of The Best Independent YouTube Channels For Car Repairs
Even though you probably don't have the tools or expertise to fix every little thing with your vehicle, it still comes in handy to know how to do some basic repairs to save time and money. There's no reason to spend an afternoon sitting in a tiny office getting some maintenance done when you could do it from the comfort of home. In fact, your smartphone may be the only teacher you really need, as there are many recommended apps for beginner auto mechanics to try, with one of the most useful being YouTube.
Specifically, there's a treasure trove of auto-centric channels where the hosts, often seasoned mechanics themselves, walk you through the ins and outs of basic auto repair and maintenance. Actually seeing someone fix a belt or replace fluids can help immensely so that you're not lost trying to figure out what's what. In other instances, videos can help answer other essential questions, like one YouTuber who tried to see if ChatGPT could help fix their car (spoiler alert: it really couldn't).
With YouTube, you can follow an array of channels you can keep handy in case you need to go out to the driveway to fix your ride. Here are some YouTube channels that really emphasize car repairs you should give a shot.
ChrisFix
With over 10 million subscribers, ChrisFix must be doing something right. He joined YouTube back in 2008, and over the years, he's uploaded a wide variety of car repair videos offering step-by-step, detailed instructions on basic maintenance that even beginners can follow. Interestingly, many of his most popular videos have to do with cleaning cars, such as restoring headlights, something with numerous methods of going about from DIY to complete replacement. Another video looks at how to repair rust, where he specifically goes through the motions without requiring any specialized tools. Naturally, that's only a small sampling, as there's so much on his channel that even experienced mechanics may learn a thing or two.
Whenever people online talk about the best auto repair YouTube channels, ChrisFix regularly comes up. He received constant praise on one Reddit thread asking about the efficacy of his videos, where u/CleverSnarkyUsername wrote, "ChrisFix has great videos for a beginner. He's careful and meticulous without being annoying, and I really dig his enthusiasm and encouragement of viewers to tackle various tasks." What makes ChrisFix so useful is that he doesn't get bogged down in too much technical jargon. Even if you've never worked on a car before, you can follow along, as he's just a guy who loves working on vehicles.
ChrisFix has even branched out lately, even releasing children's books on topics like replacing tires. You're never too young to learn how to do basic car maintenance.
Eric the Car Guy
Eric the Car Guy, whose real name is Eric Cook, has worked as a real mechanic for a long time. His website features his life story, which may be relatable to a lot of people who've ever felt directionless in life. After realizing he needed some kind of education, he studied auto work from Rosedale Technical Institute, especially seeing as he knew some car maintenance already from having to fix up his own car to save money. That likely sounds familiar to many, and now, he's passing on his expertise so that everyone out there can try to save a few bucks, too, by repairing their own vehicles.
There are over 1,000 videos on his channel, including useful tutorials on the basic maintenance steps you need to follow before taking your ride on a road trip. He even walks through how to perform simple tasks, like adjusting a headrest, because nothing's too simple to walk people through. Many of his videos show him working on Hondas, so if you drive a Honda yourself, you may get some extra benefit from checking out his channel because your setup may look identical to the car he has.
From HVAC to engines, Eric the Car Guy goes through cars inside and out. His upload schedule can be a bit erratic, but there are so many videos on his channel already, you're bound to find something useful if you do a bit of exploring.
South Main Auto
Eric Obrochta oversees the South Main Auto YouTube page, and that's more than just a catchy name. He's a true-blue mechanic who owns his own shop in New York and has decades of experience working on cars. Suffice it to say, this is one guy who knows what he's talking about, and he'll frequently use cars he works on to demonstrate salient points. For example, we all know there are various ways an auto mechanic can overcharge you, and the above video showcases how someone got ripped off elsewhere to the point where South Main Auto now has to undo the damage. The videos are informative and probably good for business as Eric O. establishes his shop as a reliable place to get repairs done.
That authenticity has certainly helped him accumulate a massive fanbase, with his channel garnering hundreds upon thousands of subscribers. And his channel is held in high regard on Reddit, as u/theantwisperer stated, "I like him. He is extremely knowledgeable and an actual business owner. Not just some glorified YouTube parts changer."
Obrochta was even interviewed by The Evening Tribune, where he spoke about ensuring his videos don't come across as phony. "I don't do anything scripted," he said. "If I go through and pre-script or pre-stage something, it seems so fake or inorganic to me that I usually end up scratching those videos."
Humble Mechanic
There are plenty of things you should know before restoring a classic VW beetle. First, you should subscribe to Humble Mechanic, who specializes in walkthroughs of VWs. He offers numerous DIY videos where he goes under the hood to show how to fix common car issues and goes over what tools would be ideal. It's exceptionally informative for anyone who wants to learn some basic maintenance, but he also mentions in his YouTube channel description how he goes over how to become a professional technician if that's something someone might be interested in.
Having a channel largely devoted to VW cars may seem niche, but it's a valuable service. VWs aren't necessarily more difficult to repair than other cars, but there's a bit of specialized knowledge in play. Not all professional mechanics are qualified to work on them, so Humble Mechanic allows people to do part of the work themselves. And people seem to appreciate Humble Mechanic as a resource, like YouTuber @grandpateal writing under one of his videos, "Dude you literally provide college level Volkswagen education through your YouTube content. Thank you. My Touareg is alive because of you."
Who knows? There's probably even something on his channel that'd be valuable to drivers who don't even own a VW.
ScannerDanner
Paul Danner operates the ScannerDanner YouTube page, which offers an assortment of troubleshooting and DIY videos. There are numerous tips and tricks to troubleshoot a car that won't start, and ScannerDanner, fortunately, creates playlists to go over various techniques to see what the underlying issues might be. One thing to keep in mind before perusing ScannerDanner's videos is that you may need a bit more knowledge concerning car parts before diving in. Redditor u/Emperor_Kuzko offered this perspective: "Scanner Danner is good but uses a lot of more expensive tools and talks on a lot of the theory and understanding."
As such, ScannerDanner's channel may be more valuable to people with a stronger automotive background. That's not to say there aren't videos that one could implement in their driveway, but there are certainly videos designed specifically for professional mechanics. For example, ScannerDanner has a video interview with Mario Rojas where, among other things, they discuss how auto shop owners can improve operations.
The channel may lean a bit more toward people who work on cars frequently, but combining Danner's expertise with the channels focusing more on beginners will only enhance someone's metaphorical toolbox.
Rainman Ray's Repairs
By now, it should come as no surprise that if you're going to listen to automotive advice on YouTube, your best bet is with someone who does car repairs for a living. Rainman Ray's Repairs is no exception, as the host of the channel has been in the business for decades. That means there's an eclectic array of videos from a professional's perspective, and not just with common DIY repairs as one finds elsewhere. The host also breaks down insider information about the car business, including the truth behind extended warranties.
However, watching YouTube videos for car repairs isn't something you should solely do when something goes wrong. It never hurts to check out videos that function as warnings for things to look out for ahead of time. Rainman Ray's Repairs showcases vehicles that have had poor maintenance done in the past and things to look out for when buying a used car. It's all in the name of offering years of experience to the general public because everyone deserves to stay informed on what can go wrong with vehicles.
With a variety of personalities, the's to be a car repair YouTube channel that serves your needs. These are just some of the best we've found online, but as with most things, it helps to do your own research to see what else is out there.