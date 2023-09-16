Can ChatGPT Help Fix Your Car? This YouTuber Found Out

Artificial intelligence saw a huge bump in popularity and media attention at the beginning of 2023, largely thanks to ChatGPT's meteoric advancement in AI technology. As a result, many have looked to ChatGPT for advice, instruction, and more for a variety of tasks — and one YouTuber wanted to test the limits of its instructional capability for car repairs.

The YouTuber in question, "Watch Wes Work," attempted to utilize ChatGPT to assist with their efforts in fixing issues on a 2015 Chevrolet Trax. Sharing the same "Gamma II" platform with the Chevrolet Aveo, Chevrolet Sonic, and the first-generation Buick Encore, this Chevy crossover SUV was a perfectly serviceable and affordable car when it was released.

That said, time has not been too kind to the 2015 model year it seems. Seven NHTSA recalls exist for the Chevrolet Trax, including vulnerabilities in the suspension, airbags not deploying correctly, power steering system failure, and more. Consumer complaints outside of recalls also noted engine reliability issues, reports of stalling, and more. Watch Wes Work has experience working on this particular model year, explaining that vacuum leaks and valve cover problems are a pretty typical issue with the first-gen Trax, among other issues. However, they wanted to test ChatGPT's ability to diagnose the issue, as well as offer solutions to the problem.