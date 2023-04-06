ChatGPT Error Code 1020: What It Means, And How To Fix It

It's mind-boggling to consider just how far ChatGPT and AI services like it have come in such a short time. Through the likes of the Chrome extension Merlin, our every search engine query can be boosted through the convenience of AI. Artificial intelligence is beginning to permeate more and more aspects of the internet.

As such technology becomes more widespread, and so more commonly relied upon to do its assigned tasks, it's also important to bear in mind its current and future shortcomings. Very notably, in April of 2023, ChatGPT's creators were hit by a lawsuit for sharing incorrect information as fact. That can be the issue with a program that can seemingly pluck authoritative-sounding information out of the ether.

Another issue with heavy use of any program, of course, is the looming threat of the recurring error code. ChatGPT users have been plagued by the pesky error code 1020. Here's what this error means, and how to resolve it if it happens to you.