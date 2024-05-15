12 Ways To Restore Your Car's Headlights, From DIY To Complete Replacement

Headlights are a crucial utility on your vehicle, but looks matter, too. Whether you've installed aftermarket headlights or hope to preserve the original ones, keeping them clean and transparent is probably on your to-do list. Unfortunately, the elements are probably against you. Headlights often become foggy due to material degradation and exposure to the elements. Even if you garage your vehicle, daily exposure to sun, rain, and more can make your otherwise sweet ride look haggard. Generally, an exterior wipe-down won't help plastic headlights lose their cloudy cover.

The good news? A long list of DIY options could make your headlights as good as new. Or, you can skip the at-home methods and opt for a restoration kit or professional replacement. Consider these DIYs to restore your car's headlights and get back on the road fast, all while finding out what to do if the at-home methods don't quite hit the spot.

Note that all of the cleaning methods are typically used externally, on the outside of your headlights. Depending on the severity of the cloudiness — and how comfortable you are with taking your vehicle apart — you may want to hire a professional to clean the inside of the headlights, too. With all mixtures, avoid putting them directly on the body of your car unless you're using a product specifically for that purpose, like car polish.