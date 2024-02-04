3 Headlight Cleaning Kits That Actually Work According To User Reviews

The Meguiar's Headlight Restoration Kit requires hand-powered sanding and an electric drill for polishing. The kit includes one each 1,000-grit and 3.000-grid sanding discs, which attach to the included hand sanding pad, a wool polishing pad with a polishing compound that attaches to your electric dill, and a bottle of protective headlight coating. Users report the kit contains enough materials to restore the headlights on two to three cars.

First, park the car in a shaded area where it won't get wet from rain or dew for at least 24 hours after applying the protective coating at the end. Then, use masking tape to protect the painted surfaces around the headlights and start sanding side-to-side with the 1,000-grit disc, covering the entire headlight lens while frequently wetting the sanding disc. Once the lens looks uniformly foggy, switch to the 3,000-grit disc and sand up and down until the lens appears clear.

Place the polishing pad into your drill and apply the polishing compound to it. Maintain medium pressure and keep the polishing pad as flat as possible while polishing the lens. When the lens is clear, apply some polishing compound with a clean microfiber towel for a final buff before thoroughly cleaning the restored lens.

Finally, apply the protective headlight coating to the clean, dry lens using the supplied applicator. Apply the coating in even overlapping strokes, working from top to bottom. The coating dries to the touch in 15 minutes and cures in 24 hours.