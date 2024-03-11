5 Dollar Store Finds That'll Save You Money When Working On Your Car

Performing your own auto maintenance can save you a lot of money — especially if you know how to hunt for bargains when loading up on supplies. Savvy shoppers know that getting everything you need at AutoZone might be convenient, but it's certainly not the cheapest option out there.

Dollar Tree is one of the largest chains of discount retailers in America, and it's no secret that there are a lot of fantastic deals to be found within its doors. It still manages to undercut the competition on a wide variety of items, even after the price of its products went up 25% across the store a couple of years back. Many of the products sold at Dollar Tree even come from major name brands. That said, there are also a lot of products sold there that are presented as amazing deals, but not all of them are known for having the best build quality available. I've spent a lot of time hunting through the isles of my local Dollar Tree and I've found that the trick is to separate the discounted wheat from the less-desirable chaff.

This is doubly true when it comes to car maintenance products. Sure, there are some items that aren't as good a deal as they might initially appear, but there are also a handful of items that offer genuine alternatives at affordable prices. You just have to know where to look. Here are five of the best dollar store finds for working on your car.