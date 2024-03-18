5 Things To Know Before Restoring A Classic VW Beetle

The first Volkswagen Beetle sold in the U.S. hit the market in 1949, and while Dutch importer Ben Pon sold exactly two of them that year, Volkswagen would go on to sell more than 20 million Beetles worldwide over the model's lifespan. Thanks to those huge production numbers, classic Beetles are commonly available at reasonable prices today. As we noted in our list of classic cars that make great restoration projects, accessibility and retro charm make the old-school Beetle a great choice for a rebuild.

Restoring any vehicle can be daunting and will require a substantial investment of time as well as careful attention to detail throughout the process. That said, a classic Beetle is relatively simple mechanically and, once restored, makes for a vehicle with enduring appeal and unique character. Knowing what you're in for before you start will help you maximize your enjoyment-to-frustration ratio, so here are five things to keep in mind before you set about fixing up an old VW Beetle.