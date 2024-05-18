10 Tips & Tricks To Troubleshoot A Car That Won't Start

Your car's battery powers the electrical units and starts the engine. Of course, like any other part, your car's battery won't last forever. Eventually, batteries weaken and won't hold enough charge to start the engine. More commonly, a drained battery is most likely the culprit.

Typically, your car battery charges whenever the engine is turned on. However, if you haven't used your car in a month or two, when you try to start the engine, it might not work because the battery has drained during this period. Another common cause is if you leave an electrical unit, like headlights, on for too long while the engine is off. It'll drain all the power from the car's battery, and your car won't start. Luckily, recharging your battery won't cost much. You can fix this by jump starting your car by using another car's battery as a source for an initial electrical charge and letting the engine recharge your battery.

To jump start your car, you'll need some jumper cables connecting your engine to another power source. They are usually labeled with a + and – sign or color coded so you know where to place the cables on your battery. Clip it onto the battery terminal and onto that of the battery you're using to jump start the car. Once you're done, start the engine again, and you should hear your vehicle's sweet purr or roar. After your car starts, leave the engine running for a bit so the battery can charge.