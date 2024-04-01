How To Check If Your Car's Fuel Pump Has Gone Bad Or Not

You don't have to be Mr. Goodwrench to know that your car won't run without a steady supply of fuel, whether it runs on gasoline or diesel fuel. Less than three months ago, Honda recalled more than 4.5 million 2017-2020 model year vehicles due to faulty fuel pumps. If you own a Honda or Acura model that has one of the fuel pumps with a bad impeller, Honda should have notified you by February, but you can check using your vehicle's license plate number or VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on the NHTSA website.

If you have a Honda or Acura and it's listed among the recalled vehicles, Honda will replace the fuel pump free of charge. Almost all new car warranties cover the fuel pump as part of the sometimes hazily defined "powertrain," and many third-party extended warranties include the fuel pump as well. If your car won't start, the first thing you should do is perform some simple tests to see if the battery is dead, then turn your troubleshooting eye to the ignition and fuel systems.

Most modern vehicles have fuel injection, which requires a high-pressure pump to move gas or diesel fuel from the tank to the injectors.