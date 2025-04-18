The Best Wood Routers To Use In Your Woodworking Projects (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a professional woodworker or looking to up your DIY game, a high-quality wood router can be an essential part of your tool kit. Equipped with a rotating blade attached to a flat base, a router can be used to cut, trim, shape, and hollow out wood for any number of purposes. This includes rounding edges on trim and furniture you're building, creating slots for drawer bottoms and the like, and flush-trimming wood, laminate, and veneer.

Wood routers also come in very handy in decorative applications, as they can be used for precision cutting and to carve decorative edges, as well as be used with custom stencils or templates to create letters and other images. You'll want to know how you plan to use a router before purchasing one, though, as there are different types of wood routers that are best suited for particular jobs.

Two of the most common types are fixed-base and plunge routers, and you can find many different models from most major tool brands (as well as companies you've never heard of). If you're wondering which routers are the best before deciding which one to go with, a great way to find out without testing them yourself is by relying on reviews from those who have. Expert reviews from reputable publications can get into the nitty-gritty pros and cons of a tool, while collective feedback from customers who've already purchased them can also offer valuable insight. Here are some of the best wood routers to use in your woodworking projects based on reviews from both users and professional reviews.

