9 Home Depot Tools Under $50 That Are Actually Worth Buying

Sometimes, Home Depot is full of great deals on DIY tools, plants and patio decorations, home appliances, and even furniture. However, not every dollar saved is a dollar earned, and what might look like a great deal can turn out to be a poor investment. While some of Home Depot's tools under $10 are worth your time, most of the cheap stuff is, frankly, junk. Of course, this doesn't happen just at Home Depot; a cursory look at any Amazon search results after the first page makes this clear. That's why we've selected a variety of tools from Home Depot that are worth buying for under $50.

Every tool included in this list (and they really are tools, not accessories or replacement parts) is worth its price, and maybe more. Many could go head-to-head with more expensive models, within reason. Most importantly, everything on this list is worth owning regardless of the price. You shouldn't buy a cheap tool just for the sake of saving money over the hypothetical expensive tool you could have bought instead. That's why these entries focus on useful or fun versions of tools you probably already have, like a cordless or extra portable unit. Others are must-haves that lots of DIYers still don't own, and they really, really should, either because they make DIY safer or because they make life that much easier.

