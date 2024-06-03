What Size Discs Fit Ryobi's Angle Grinders & How Do You Replace Them?

Ryobi's line of corded and cordless grinders comes highly regarded by customers, with many four- and five-star reviews touting just how well they work. There's likely one thing all of those reviews have in common, too, and it's that every customer was using the appropriately sized disc for their specific grinder and task. It's the only way to guarantee an efficient (and safe) job well done, whether you're at a job site or polishing off a home project.

Each of Ryobi's grinders is rated with a maximum disc size ranging from 100 mm to 230 mm. Trying to go beyond the rated size poses a safety risk, as you would have to remove the guard to get it to fit. Using a larger disc may also go beyond the recommended peripheral speed, which means the disc would be spinning faster than it's intended. In general, larger discs have a lower speed.

So, how do you know what discs you should be buying for your Ryobi angle grinder? It's going to depend on the type of grinder and the task at hand. Since Ryobi has a fairly limited family of angle grinders, it can be easier to find the appropriate disc.