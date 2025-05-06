What Is A Woodworking Jointer & What Does It Do?

When woodworking, starting off with smooth, flat, and well-squared wood can put you at a real advantage. Sometimes, you have to put some work in to get there, however. This is where having the right woodworking tools can really come in useful, with jointers being fundamental for preparing materials.

Advertisement

Woodworking jointers make sure that wood is as flat and straight as possible. This makes them especially handy when it comes to fixing warped or bowed wood before you craft something with it. Jointers can also be used to fix issues with wood edges, like any twisting or cupping, so that they can join together neatly. As well as this, they can also be used to help make wood smooth and sleek by levelling out any unwanted grain.

Making sure that wood panels are flat and straight when you work with them can be important for two reasons. Firstly, making sure the corners are well-squared off and the panels are level can make for a better end result — an uneven shelf isn't a lot of use for anyone. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, taking bowed wood to other tools like table saws can lead to kickback. So, processing it with a jointer first prevents that and helps keep your woodworking space safer.

Advertisement