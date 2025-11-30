Clever DIY Jigs To Expand What Your Tools Can Do

Most woodworking power tools are designed with a degree of versatility in mind. Tool manufacturers have come up with all kinds of clever ways to expand the various capabilities of their products so that you can use each of them for a wide range of different applications, meeting the needs of whatever project you choose to take on. But even with all of these innovations, there are times when you'll need additional accessories to do a job properly. Store-bought accessories can help here, but they often come with big price tags. However, there's a way you can make some on your own.

Jigs are homemade wooden devices that can expand the functionality of the tools you already own. They're often used to gain a level of precision you might not be able to achieve by using your tools freehand, and they can also help make it easier to achieve complex cuts quickly.

Some jigs are simple enough to throw together in a few minutes, while others require special tools and more than a little geometry to make them properly. Despite that, most jigs can be made from scrap wood that you likely already have lying around your shop. This means that making your own jigs is usually a much cheaper alternative to buying the expensive woodworking accessories sold by major brands.