Orbital Sander Vs. Random Orbit Sander: What's The Difference?

Whether it's a professional workshop or your average weekend warrior's residential tool cabinet, it's incomplete without a sander. There are several variations of sander, from simple blocks to belt and disc sanders. These tools can be used to prepare or finish materials like wood or metal. There are more than a couple Harbor Freight sanders that can help with prep for your next big project.

One of the most versatile sander types is the orbital, which comes in both corded and battery-powered flavors. However, this handy tool has one confusing aspect: You'll see them for sale described as "orbital" and "random orbital" sanders. What is the difference, and which sander is better?

The orbital sander rotates the sanding pad in a circle, helping you soften uneven surfaces and round corners. A random orbital sander also spins the gritted pad in a circular motion but adds a random oscillating movement with a rotating disc at the bottom of the tool. While both versions of this tool share several similarities, the results aren't identical, and neither is the price. However, according to Verified Market Research, the random orbital sander market is growing and is projected to reach $2.82 billion by 2032.