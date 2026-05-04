5 Expensive Makita Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying

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Whether you're a seasoned worksite professional or someone who revels in DIY projects at home, you're hardly hurting to find the power tools needed for one job or another in retail environments. In fact, there are dozens of notable power tool brands available on the consumer market these days, many of which produce high quality tools at budget friendly prices.

Even the power tools bearing the brand of major manufacturers can vary dramatically in terms of price, function and overall quality. To that end, if you're on the hunt for pro grade tools, odds are you've at least considered some options from Japanese tool maker Makita, which many compare favorably to more well-known options like Milwaukee and DeWalt.

If you're shopping for tools manufactured by any one of those brands, you've likely noticed that they often cost more than some competitors, and depending on the device, the sticker price could seem prohibitive. That's particularly true with many tools branded with the Makita logo, and even as a case could be made that you typically pay a premium for quality in the power tool arena, high prices tend to not only induce sticker shock, but leave some users unsatisfied after the fact. On the other hand, some pricier Makita tools are known to deliver the goods and then some on the job. Here's a few expensive Makita power tools that most users think are well worth the price.