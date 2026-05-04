5 Expensive Makita Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're a seasoned worksite professional or someone who revels in DIY projects at home, you're hardly hurting to find the power tools needed for one job or another in retail environments. In fact, there are dozens of notable power tool brands available on the consumer market these days, many of which produce high quality tools at budget friendly prices.
Even the power tools bearing the brand of major manufacturers can vary dramatically in terms of price, function and overall quality. To that end, if you're on the hunt for pro grade tools, odds are you've at least considered some options from Japanese tool maker Makita, which many compare favorably to more well-known options like Milwaukee and DeWalt.
If you're shopping for tools manufactured by any one of those brands, you've likely noticed that they often cost more than some competitors, and depending on the device, the sticker price could seem prohibitive. That's particularly true with many tools branded with the Makita logo, and even as a case could be made that you typically pay a premium for quality in the power tool arena, high prices tend to not only induce sticker shock, but leave some users unsatisfied after the fact. On the other hand, some pricier Makita tools are known to deliver the goods and then some on the job. Here's a few expensive Makita power tools that most users think are well worth the price.
LXT Rear Handle 7 1/4 in. Circular Saw - $259
If you are considering purchasing a pricey Makita power tool, there are several factors you'll need to consider before doing so. However, if you're at all familiar with the brand, you likely know that it is particularly well regarded for its saws and cutting tools. As such, it should hardly come as a shock that a pair of pricey, but well-regarded Makita saws turned up in our research for this list. The first is the brand's 18V X2 LXT Rear Handle 7 1/4-inch Circular Saw, which Home Depot typically sells for $259.
While this is the lowest-priced item on this list, $259 is still a hefty chunk of change for most people. As for the saw itself, it's fitted with a cooler-running, electronically controlled brushless motor with tech that bolsters its cross-cutting abilities. It also boasts a lightweight, ergonomic design for ease of use, and according to the device's 4.8-star rating from Home Depot customers, it's as solid a circular saw as you can buy in a retail environment.
That rating is based on more than 185 reviews, so we can assume it's pretty legit. The bulk of those reviews praise the saw for its cutting power, reliability, and versatility, as well as its quiet operation and ease of use. They also appreciate the ability to double up on the battery for extended usage times. While a few noted durability issues and poor battery performance, this still looks like a sound investment for those in need, and the folks at Pro Tool Reviews clearly agree.
LXT High Torque 1/2 in. Square Drive Impact Wrench - $339
While saws are a bread-and-butter sort of device for the Makita, the independently owned tool company offers a complete range of devices that are just as revered by worksite pros and DIYers. That list includes Makita's 18V LXT High Torque 1/2 in. Square Drive Impact Wrench, though that particular tool will set you back a cool $339 through Home Depot's online storefront.
While that price tag might be enough to put you off the device, we can tell you we've been fairly impressed with Makita's impact wrenches ourselves. It would seem that the bulk of customers who've bought and used this particular impact wrench are pretty pleased with their purchase, with Home Depot shoppers rating it at 4.7-stars and Amazon users rating it at 4.8-stars. Between those factions alone, there's a total of more than 2,500 reviews, the majority of which are 4 or 5-star in nature.
Raw power is a common point of praise from fans, with the impact wrench packing 740 ft. lbs. of maximum torque and 1,180 ft. lbs. of breakaway torque. Many users have put the tool to work in their automotive endeavors, and few have complained about its performance, reliability or its durability. One Home Depot shopper even claimed it was the most powerful battery-operated tool they'd ever used. Even still, some did note that they felt the impact wrench might be a little too heavy for some users, especially with an 18V battery attached. Others noted a potential design flaw in the location of the forward/reverse switch.
Brushless Cordless 7-1/2 in. Dual Slide Compound Miter Saw - $819
Makita's cutting tools can be pricey depending on your needs, and if you're looking at the brand's compound miter saws, you should probably expect to spend around $1,000 even on the low side of the market. That is very much the case with Makita's LXT Brushless Cordless 7-1/2-inch Dual Slide Compound Miter Saw which will cost you $819 if you're shopping with Home Depot.
The average DIYer likely doesn't need a compound miter saw in their home workshop, as it's hardly the sort of saw you need to make something like custom shelving units. If, however, you're handling larger woodworking projects that require loads of fast, precision cutting, such a saw could prove invaluable. If you can find one that won't take up too much space, all the better, with many user reviews noting this cordless Makita cutter very much fits that bill.
Despite the exorbitant price not including the two 18V battery packs required to power it, real world users appear plenty happy with this compound miter saw, rating it at 4.8-stars out of 5 on its Home Depot product page. Many of those users praise this saw for its compact, lightweight build and easy portability. Even as some noted issues with bent or unbalanced top guide bars out of the box, many reviewers — including some pro factions — believe it provides all the cutting power, accuracy and efficiency most woodworkers can handle. If that's what you're looking for in a compound miter saw, this Makita cutter could be an excellent investment.
15 Amp 1-1/8 in. 70 lb. AVT Breaker Hammer - $2,239
On the subject of tools that most people will simply never have a real need for, a breaker hammer — often called a jackhammer — is pretty high on that list. For most people, this is one of those tools that it might be smarter to rent from Home Depot than to buy. If, however, you're in the business of repairing driveways, sidewalks, or concrete patios, a good breaker is a legitimate must-have tool.
Makita does indeed make a couple of heavy-duty jackhammers, and you can currently buy its 15 Amp 1 1/8-inch 70 lb. AVT Breaker Hammer from Home Depot, assuming you've got $2,239 to pony up for the device. Now, we admittedly don't know much about jackhammers, but we do know that purchasing any tool over $2,200 is a major investment, even if you are in the concrete breaking business. If you're flinching at the price tag, you might be pleased to know that most users seem happy with their purchase, with Home Depot shoppers rating it at 4.5-stars and Amazon users rating it at 4.6.
Not surprisingly, weight is a common point of complaint from both factions, with others noting some might find it difficult to control, and one noting their bit came loose during use. However, most users state that the hammer performed beyond expectations in breaking up or breaking through various materials. They also appreciate its low vibration functionality, with one user hailing it as "the best investment" you can make if you're in construction.
15 Amp 12-1/4 in. Corded Planer - $2,979
Like a jackhammer, a wood planer is a tool that most folks will never really need to use. So much so that we'd wager many of you have no idea what a planer even is. In essence, it's an essential woodworking tool that lets users shape several pieces of wood into uniform levels of thickness while producing smooth surfaces.
As it's a precision woodworking machine, you'd be correct in assuming that planers are typically not cheap. Nor is Makita's version of the device, with Home Depot selling the brand's 15 Amp 12-1/4 in. Corded Planer for a whopping $2,979. While most average Joes will no doubt flinch at that sticker price, pro woodworkers may be more willing to have a look, particularly since both Home Depot and Amazon users have rated it at 4.9 stars each.
Given the fairly niche market for a wood planer, there are not many reviews of the device. Those numbers are still pretty impressive, though, as they essentially show that almost everyone who's bought Makita's 15 Amp, 12,000 RPM model believes it was well worth the money. Those who work with timber are particularly happy with its performance, while one user noted the high-priced planer managed to cut their workload "by half." So, if you've got the money to spend and need a first-rate planer, this would seem to be a safe bet.