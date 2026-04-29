5 Things That Make More Sense To Rent From Home Depot Instead Of Owning
For most homeowners, you really only need specialized tools once in a blue moon. Sure, you might have the money (or simply the urge) to buy them outright as a sort of "just in case" peace of mind. But ask yourself: What are you going to do with heavy-duty construction equipment after that one-and-done DIY project is over? The reality is that you're probably only ever going to use these niche items once or twice, then never again. It's hardly enough to justify the upfront cost and the ongoing maintenance, not to mention the storage requirements.
That's where rental programs from Home Depot really come in handy. With them, you can rent equipment from the store only for as long as you need it. No need to buy and keep forever. Instead of dropping thousands of dollars on tools that are only going to gather dust in your garage, renting lets you pay a fraction of the price and move on once the job is done. We've put together five of the most reasonable examples, but you can rent far more than just these things from Home Depot.
Breakers
Concrete breakers (aka jackhammers) are great for breaking up concrete slabs and asphalt, but what are you going to do with them once that's done? It's one of the most obvious instances of a tool that makes way more sense to rent than to own. Major renovations tend to be a one-off project, and even if you can think of another thing or two to jackhammer, there's likely no way you'll ever get your money's worth out of it compared to renting.
Just look at the going rates on Home Depot's site right now. Smaller breakers, for jobs like trench work or asphalt removal, typically cost about $86 per day. Mid-range options for bigger jobs jump to around $106 per day. Professional-grade breakers for slabs up to 12 inches thick go for $121 to $136 per day. For that price, you can get what you need out of the machine and then just take it back when you're done. That's much cheaper than the hundreds more you'd have to spend to own.
Drain cleaners
Clogged drains are one of the most inconvenient parts of being a homeowner. But going out and buying professional-grade cleaning equipment isn't always the wisest thing you can do with your money. It's another instance where renting definitely outweighs owning. After all, machinery like this is for severe blockages, not run-of-the-mill drain clogs you solve on your own.
Home Depot's current pricing on manual drain cleaner rentals starts at about $41 per day. Electric models range from $71 to $81 per day. Auto-feed machines could cost you anywhere from $62 to $106 per day, as well, depending on cable length and capacity. Given these relatively low daily rates, you're way better off renting. Buying would probably cost you a few hundred at least, and calling a professional out to do it may be even more than that. Save yourself the trouble (and the expense) and just rent from Home Depot instead.
Floor sanders
Whether you're working on a fixer-upper or just trying to give your floors a refinishing, floor sanders are not some cheap thing. A quick search reveals these can retail for as much as $2,000 or more new. By contrast, renting from Home Depot might not even cost you $100 for the day. According to current rates, most of their floor sanders fall within the $81 to $86 range.
For that cost, you can strip as much finish or level as many surfaces as you please without having to break the bank. The sheer number of different types of machines available also makes renting a smarter choice. At Home Depot, you can pick from drum sanders, square buff sanders, and random orbital sanders, and more. Not to mention, a pro's probably going to charge you $3 to $5 a square foot to do it themselves. For a 200-square-foot room, you're easily looking at hundreds of dollars or more. Doesn't $81 to $86 sound a whole lot better?
Scaffolding
Inside or outside, scaffolding's a huge help when you're working on those hard-to-reach areas of the home for extended periods of time. But do you really need to own a whole scaffolding kit forever? Almost certainly not. It's big, it's bulky, you're not going to use it nearly enough for it to make sense, and it's going to be really pricey, too. Thankfully, it's just another thing you can rent from Home Depot.
On Home Depot's site right now, they have interior scaffolding systems priced around $82 per day. Home Depot rents large equipment for outdoor setups, too. It's priced closer to $100 per day. Either way, you're saving hundreds. Even if you need it for multiple days, you're still going to save a good amount of money (and space!) by renting instead of buying. Renting scaffolding also gives you exactly what you need to get to work without forcing you to think about where you're going to put it all once you're done.
Trailers
When you've got something big and heavy to move from Point A to Point B, trailers sure do come in handy. But how often are you really hauling or transporting stuff beyond that? It's a question worth asking yourself, especially after you hear how cheap it is to just rent one from Home Depot. They also come with significant ownership costs, including storage space, maintenance, and a compatible vehicle to tow one.
Depending on what size you need, you can rent a trailer from Home Depot for as little as $35 a day. Even their largest options are still pretty affordable compared to what you'd pay to own. Small and mid-sized options will cost you anywhere from $35 to $60 per day. Home Depot dump trailer rentals with hydraulic systems and high load capacities top out at $229 per day. Those heavy-duty hydraulic models can cost more than $10,000 to buy! Unless you're going to be using the trailer every day or every week for years to come, you're more than likely going to be better off renting.