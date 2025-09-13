Home Depot Dump Trailer Rental: How Much Does It Cost & How Long Can You Keep It For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the decades since it was founded, The Home Depot has developed a reputation for carrying virtually anything you might need to tackle projects in your home, lawn, or garden. But along with its extensive slate of home improvement offerings, the retail giant also offers a few notable rental services you may not be aware of. That includes the rental of trailers for those who need to transport oversized items or remove heavy refuse from their property.

The latter job may require the use of a hydraulic "dump trailer," as you literally just dump said refuse inside and transport it to a certified dumping place. It's a handy thing to offer as a rental, and all you need to rent a dump trailer from The Home Depot is a valid driver's license and a trailer-equipped truck capable of pulling the load.

You will, of course, also need to drop a few of your hard-earned dollars to rent a dump trailer from The Home Depot. And how much you spend will depend in part on the size of the trailer you need. At present, The Home Depot offers three sizes of dump trailers, including a 5' x 8' option with a max load capacity of 3,100 pounds, a 6' x 10' option that can handle 4,500 pounds, and a 7' x 14' option capable of carrying 5,800 pounds. On the low end, those trailers rent for $157, $172, and $187. But you could spend more than $1,800 depending on your needs.