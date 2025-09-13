Home Depot Dump Trailer Rental: How Much Does It Cost & How Long Can You Keep It For?
In the decades since it was founded, The Home Depot has developed a reputation for carrying virtually anything you might need to tackle projects in your home, lawn, or garden. But along with its extensive slate of home improvement offerings, the retail giant also offers a few notable rental services you may not be aware of. That includes the rental of trailers for those who need to transport oversized items or remove heavy refuse from their property.
The latter job may require the use of a hydraulic "dump trailer," as you literally just dump said refuse inside and transport it to a certified dumping place. It's a handy thing to offer as a rental, and all you need to rent a dump trailer from The Home Depot is a valid driver's license and a trailer-equipped truck capable of pulling the load.
You will, of course, also need to drop a few of your hard-earned dollars to rent a dump trailer from The Home Depot. And how much you spend will depend in part on the size of the trailer you need. At present, The Home Depot offers three sizes of dump trailers, including a 5' x 8' option with a max load capacity of 3,100 pounds, a 6' x 10' option that can handle 4,500 pounds, and a 7' x 14' option capable of carrying 5,800 pounds. On the low end, those trailers rent for $157, $172, and $187. But you could spend more than $1,800 depending on your needs.
Home Depot offers different rental periods for its dump trailers
Regarding the variations in price for renting a dump trailer from The Home Depot, the length of your rental period also affects the cost. If you're curious about the rental periods, you can rent one of Home Depot's dump trailers for as little as four hours if you like, with daily and weekly rates also available. Per The Home Depot's site, rental periods can run up to as many as four weeks.
As for the $157 rental fee for the 5' x 8' dump trailer, you've likely already guessed that it is for the 4-hour period. The trailer also rents for $209 by the day and $628 per week. If you want it for a full four weeks, the smaller trailer rents for $1,568. If you need something a little bigger for your job, the 6' x 10' trailer can indeed be had for $172 for four hours. If you need it at the daily rate, it'll cost you $229, with the weekly rate set at $687. Meanwhile, the 4-week rate is currently set at $1,718.
For those looking to transport a large load in a short period of time, the rental cost of the 7' x 14' dump trailer is currently listed as $187 for 4 hours. The per-day rate for that trailer is $249, with the weekly charge currently showing $747. If you need that trailer for a 4-week stretch, you'll need to shell out $1,868. And if you require some extra gear for your dump job, The Home Depot also rents heavy-duty equipment that may help.