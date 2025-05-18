10 Things You Didn't Know You Could Rent From Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You probably think you have a good idea of what you can rent from Home Depot or other, similar rental stores: powerful drills and drivers, massive saws, semi-professional grinders — stuff that most DIYers wouldn't buy but which they all might need at some point. That's about right, but it's not the whole story. You might have also guessed that Home Depot rents vehicles like flatbed trucks and minivans, as well as even larger trucks for moving furniture. However, what about the trailers for those minivans, and the ramps for the truck, and a whole compact excavator? These are all certainly cheaper to rent than to buy, unless you run a construction company, and all available at your local Home Depot (more or less).

Before we continue with the article, we really need to point out that not every Home Depot location will have all those products available to rent. The specific vehicles might vary and might very well not be there at all, and the heavy equipment sure won't be available at everyone's nearest rental center, but the same could be true for every tool. Before you drive down to Home Depot, we suggest you check the availability of those products and schedule a pickup time online. By the way, renting large equipment at Home Depot requires a bit of extra work. As for what else you can rent there, here's what else you might not have known about.