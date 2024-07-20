Is It Safe To Use A Pressure Washer To Clean Your Engine? What To Know

If you're the type that loves to keep a clean car, chances are you've popped the hood and given your engine a thorough scrubbing. From degreasing to gingerly rinsing it with a hose and scrubbing it with a brush, you've put in the labor and were rewarded with a sparkling clean engine. You may be wondering if there's an easier path to a shining motor, specifically if you can use the high-powered spray of a pressure washer.

If you've used a pressure washer before, you know just how much force would be hitting your engine. Since it's capable of removing paint and actually doing damage to your vehicle's exterior, a pressure washer may seem like overkill for your engine. However, you also know just how dirty an engine can get, accumulating dirt from the road and other debris, and that buildup does not come off easily. The short answer is yes, you can use a pressure washer to clean your car's engine. It's more of an involved process than pressure washing the undercarriage, though.

Your engine is a powerful component, but you still need to be careful so as to not damage some of its more sensitive parts and electronics. Before you break out the pressure washer, there are a few things you should know. Some tips are universal for cleaning your engine, regardless of what you use. Others you should pay close attention to, as they'll save you thousands in repairs and replacements.