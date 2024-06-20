10 Mistakes You Might Be Making When Changing The Air Filter In Your Vehicle

Taking time out of your day to take your vehicle to an auto shop can be a pain, especially if you only need to get some minor maintenance done. It can be a lot simpler to take care of certain tasks at home, like replacing the engine air filter. Learning how to change the engine air filter on your vehicle is a breeze, typically only taking about 15 minutes. Most people should be able to do this, but given the task's relative simplicity, it's important not to overlook any crucial steps, or you could wind up doing more harm than good.

It may seem like a no-brainer, but the air filter is something you don't want to trifle with. It's responsible for filtering out particles from the air your car draws in, which optimizes engine performance. This ensures that there's a proper ratio between fuel and air, but over time, the filter gets dirty. It becomes less efficient at cleaning the air, and your engine may get particles inside that hamper its operation.

Better engine performance is just one of several benefits of changing the air filter on your vehicle. Your mechanic will know when your car's due for a new one, but if you want to take care of the maintenance at home, these are some mistakes to avoid so that you don't inadvertently cause damage to your engine in the long-run.