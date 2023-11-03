What Happens If You Never Change Your Car's Air Filter

While most people know the importance of having your vehicle oil changed, if your car sits for long periods of time or you don't keep up with routine maintenance, you may not realize that the air filter needs to be changed, too. It may not always be on your mind, but your engine's air filter is a vital part of your vehicle's performance. If you know what's good for your wallet and car, you'll mark "time to change air filter" on the calendar in bold.

Automotive air filters have a very specific shelf life and need to be swapped out at least once every year or after your car's odometer reaches 12,000 to 15,000 miles. If you disregard the air filter in your car, leaving the same filter in there for years on end, you could end up on the receiving end of a variety of negative effects, both for your car and you personally.