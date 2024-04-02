How To Clean Your Car's Undercarriage: A Step-By-Step Guide

For many of us, a car's undercarriage is subject to the old adage: "Out of sight, out of mind." Unfortunately, leaving the undercarriage uncleaned for long periods can lead to rust, and rust can lead to irreversible deterioration of important parts. It's the same reason you should clean your engine bay regularly. Furthermore, built-up grime in the undercarriage can negatively affect your suspension, causing a bumpier ride and jerky handling.

That's why you should give your undercarriage a thorough cleaning every few months and even more frequently if you drive through a lot of mud, rain, snow, ice, salt, and dirt. The process is a little more involved than just blasting the bottom with a hose. Water alone won't remove hydrophobic grease and oils, materials that can form sticky layers of grime that trap dirt.

Thus, we've broken down the steps to cleaning your car's undercarriage into a simple guide. It's recommended you follow everything in order.