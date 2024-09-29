How To Insulate Your Home Garage Door Before Winter

Before getting started with insulating your garage door, you need to choose the proper insulation for you. This is determined through the insulation's R-value, which indicates how effective it is at retaining heat in the winter and keeping things cool in the summer. The higher the R-value, the better — and typically more expensive — it is. According to Home Depot, R values of 0 to 6 are best for detached garages, attached garages need 7 to 9, heated garages need 10 to 13, and garages with above living space need a 14 or higher R-value. Once you decide and get what type you need, measuring tape, double-sided tape, insulation fasteners, and retention clips, installation can begin.

1. Mark where the insulation fasteners will go. There should be two per garage door panel, typically 12 inches from each end and centered vertically.

2. Place double-sided tape on the markings and stick the fasteners on.

3. Measure each garage door panel individually, end to end and top to bottom. This way you can cut the insulation down to the proper size. Make sure to wear proper eye, skin, and lung protection when doing so.

4. With the insulation cut, situate each piece into its designated panel. The flat vinyl or reflective side should be visible with the soft side against the door.

5. Feel for the insulation fasteners behind the insulation. Once you find them, create a small incision to reveal them, then attach retention clips.

The bulk of the work is done, but there's a little that can be done to ensure optimum insulation.