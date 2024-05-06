Everything You Need To Know Before Renting A Van From Home Depot
The Home Depot is an invaluable place, whether you're looking for a hardware store to build up your collection of must-have tools, you're refurbishing your home, or even moving into a new home.
There is so much to find at Home Depot, that it is easy to overdo it when shopping for building supplies or materials, making the trip home a hassle. If that ever happens, and you run out of space in your own vehicle, fret not. Home Depot offers many services you wouldn't necessarily expect, from solar panel installations to handling your internet, and more. Home Depot also offers the option to rent a van, which is a good option not only to transport materials, but also to help when you're moving to a new house or apartment.
After you buy a brand-new mattress and realize it's too big to fit in your car, it might be worth looking at one of Home Depot's vans. Before you do, you should be aware of the different vehicles, sizes, and prices available.
What to know about Home Depot rental vans
The Home Depot website states that you need to be 21 and have a valid U.S. or Canadian driver's license in order to rent a van. You also need to refuel before returning the van, and make sure you have insurance, because it is not included with the rental. There are several options to choose from when renting a van from Home Depot, so let's break down the different options.
If you have smaller pieces of furniture, or even a sofa strapped in with care — as long as you don't mind it being exposed to the elements, or have something to cover it — look at the Flatbed trucks. The F250 and T250 both handle 3,000 pounds of weight, with the F250 being a 77 cubic feet truck, eight-feet wide, and the T250 being 10-feet wide. Be mindful of the weight, because a lot of smaller items should fit without an issue, despite potentially going over the weight limit. If you do, that could strain the engine and even damage the truck, which would be an expensive repair.
If you are moving a queen mattress, or any bigger piece of furniture like a fridge, you're going to need at least the Load 'N Go Cargo Van. This 70-inch wide van can move larger items more easily, without the need of ratchet straps. It also comes with an overload warning system in case you're getting close to the van's 3,000-pound maximum weight capacity. If you're moving dormitories or small apartments, then what you'll need is the HD Moving Box Truck. This 12-foot truck carries up to 3,850 pounds. It comes with a rearview camera, a moving dolly, and a tow hitch if you're renting a trailer or towable equipment as well.
What to know about Penske trucks
If you need even more space, some Home Depot locations also offer Penske trucks — which are better for when you have a lot of things to move, especially across long distances.
Once school is out, if you're moving out of your dormitory (or into one for the new year) you'll need space to fit everything in. The 12-foot Moving Truck from Penske should fit everything from one room, including a bed and smaller desk within its 3,100-pound limit. Be warned, though, that if you need to move more than what fits in the truck, this model is not towing-compatible.
For those occasions, it's better to use the 16-foot Moving Truck, which is towing compatible. Even with that, however, this truck fits a lot; enough for a one-bedroom apartment and everything in it, as it handles up to 4,300 lbs. This is enough for a bed, a closet, a desk, and smaller pieces of furniture to be tucked inside the truck.
Those with bigger needs and more rooms to vacate and transport, the 22-foot Moving Truck should be more than enough. This bad boy can fit everything from a three-bedroom apartment: within its 10,000-pound limit you can fit beds, couches, a fridge, and more. Above it is only the 26-foot Moving Truck, recommended for houses with up to five bedrooms. Though it has the same weight capacity as the previous model, what makes this vehicle different is its loading ramp which can carry up to 1,000 pounds, which makes moving things in and out of the truck easy.
How much does it cost?
Pricing for the vans and trucks depends on the vehicle and the amount of time you need it. For the Home Depot vans, you get unlimited mileage, you just need to fill up the tank when you return the van.
Both the Load 'N Go Cargo Van, the F250, and the T250 go for $19 for a 75-minute rental. If you want them for an entire day, it will cost you $129, while a whole week will set you back $903. Then there's the HD Box Truck, which goes for $29 for 75 minutes, $139 a day, and $973 a week. Regardless of which van you pick, they all require a $150 deposit. Penske trucks are trickier, as the cost will depend on distance, date, and also your location. However, they also require a $150 deposit.
So, which van is best? That depends on your needs: Penske trucks offer much bigger vehicles for when you're furnishing or moving entire apartments, but their availability is less reliable than Home Depot trucks or vans, depending on your location. The Home Depot vehicles also vary depending on the situation, but you can find smaller trucks for when you just need to transport your bigger shopping like cabinets or a mattress, all the way to bigger vans that can move an entire room.
The best solution is to measure what you're going to buy/transport, and then choose the appropriately-sized vehicle. You can check the day of, once you have done your shopping, to see what size will fit you best as well if it's hard to gauge beforehand.