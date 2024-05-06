Everything You Need To Know Before Renting A Van From Home Depot

The Home Depot website states that you need to be 21 and have a valid U.S. or Canadian driver's license in order to rent a van. You also need to refuel before returning the van, and make sure you have insurance, because it is not included with the rental. There are several options to choose from when renting a van from Home Depot, so let's break down the different options.

If you have smaller pieces of furniture, or even a sofa strapped in with care — as long as you don't mind it being exposed to the elements, or have something to cover it — look at the Flatbed trucks. The F250 and T250 both handle 3,000 pounds of weight, with the F250 being a 77 cubic feet truck, eight-feet wide, and the T250 being 10-feet wide. Be mindful of the weight, because a lot of smaller items should fit without an issue, despite potentially going over the weight limit. If you do, that could strain the engine and even damage the truck, which would be an expensive repair.

If you are moving a queen mattress, or any bigger piece of furniture like a fridge, you're going to need at least the Load 'N Go Cargo Van. This 70-inch wide van can move larger items more easily, without the need of ratchet straps. It also comes with an overload warning system in case you're getting close to the van's 3,000-pound maximum weight capacity. If you're moving dormitories or small apartments, then what you'll need is the HD Moving Box Truck. This 12-foot truck carries up to 3,850 pounds. It comes with a rearview camera, a moving dolly, and a tow hitch if you're renting a trailer or towable equipment as well.