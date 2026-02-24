Makita Vs. Milwaukee Vs. DeWalt: Which Power Tool Brand Is Best?

The age old question of which tool to buy still keeps home improvers and professionals up at night. Every brand delivers its own strengths, and no two tools will provide exactly the same performance or experience. This makes crowning a definitive champion among the field of excellent options challenging, if not outright impossible. The market is constantly shifting, and today's top dog may be relegated to a lesser status tomorrow thanks to a new release or even a recall notice on a tool. In 2026, Pro Tool Reviews named Milwaukee the best cordless power toolmaker, but the year prior OnlineTradesman gave the honor of "Best-in-Trade Winner" to DeWalt, with Makita earning the runner up spot. Countless outlets focusing on the tool marketplace have developed numerous rankings systems and come to varying conclusions on the value and positioning of these massively popular brands.

One thing is certain, however: These three toolmakers are virtually unchallenged at the podium when considering the power tool ecosystem. While they may trade places frequently, other competitors rarely knock the trio from this perch. In our own testing and research, Milwaukee claimed the top spot, followed by DeWalt and then Makita. It's important, however, to note that the differences between the toolmakers is razor thin, and all three will serve users exceedingly well. I've had the opportunity to use numerous power tools from all three brands, and own cordless tools from two (and corded implements from the third). My experience helped ground the research, but pricing, power, user reviews, and other data points played a primary role in drawing these conclusions.