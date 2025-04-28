3 Unique Makita Products Most Other Tool Brands Don't Make
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Japan-based manufacturer Makita has provided must-have tools for homeowners, hobbyists, and DIY and professional auto mechanics for over 100 years. Makita topped our rankings of the world's best power tool brands thanks to its line of expertly crafted tools, versatile battery lineup, and excellent warranties. When thinking of Makita products, the first items that come to mind are likely its line of power tools and yard care equipment like drills, blowers, grinders, saws, and fans. However, it's unlikely that the brand would be the titan it is today without some special offerings of its own.
However, while the Makita name guarantees top-tier quality, it's hard to say that its selection is drastically different than what you might get from DeWalt or Milwaukee; or even some of Ryobi's newest tools. But digging a little deeper reveals that Makita has some surprises up its sleeve, as the company also carries a wide variety of products that aren't so easy to find elsewhere. These items not only help further distinguish Makita from the competition, but also demonstrate the brand's commitment to serving the needs of various customer bases. With that said, here are three standout Makita products that you're unlikely to find from other tool brands.
Battery-powered coffee maker
Nothing beats a good cup of coffee to kick off the day. There's no shortage of ways to get your caffeine boost: you can get your fill in the break room at work, grab your favorite blend at your local coffee shop, or craft your own brew in the comfort of your home. For the especially busy coffee enthusiast, it's worth investing in a more convenient solution, such as Makita's 12/18V lithium‑ion cordless coffee maker. It's one of Makita's truly strange and desirable offerings, and fits within the brand's innovative spirit. When powered by a fully charged Makita 18V battery, this handy device can be taken anywhere to make three 5-ounce cups on a single charge.
Its compact build and ability to use drip or paper filters are also big pluses here, giving it greater convenience and versatility. Additionally, it comes equipped with a special boil-dry protection setting that turns the machine off when there isn't enough water. The Makita Cordless Coffee Maker sports excellent reviews, with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon from over 2,600 buyers. While some buyers complained about its power consumption, most praised its ease of use and convenience, with many using it for work, camping trips, long drives, and more. It usually sells for $182 on Amazon, but as of this writing is on sale for $132, a 27% discount. You can also find a special Outdoor Adventure edition in olive drab for $144.
Max XGT 40V microwave
Depending on where you're working on a particular day, it can be difficult to access a microwave to heat up your food. Makita once again comes to the rescue with its handy 40V Max XGT Microwave, another unexpected yet convenient solution that is sure to prove useful for many. It's another cordless product, this time running on Makita 40V XGT batteries. It comes equipped with a convenient two-battery bay that switches power draw to the backup battery as soon as the first one dies out.
It takes up 1.5 cubic feet of space and holds 8 liters (2.1 gallons), making it about as compact as a microwave can get. Its compact size and 2.2-pound weight make it easy to move around, but the inclusion of a sturdy strap and handle further enhance to the mini microwave's portability. Don't let its size fool you, however, as it still stands as a more-than-capable machine. It can be switched between a low 350 watt and higher-powered 500 watt mode depending on your needs. The sturdy stainless steel and tempered glass construction makes it dust- and water-resistant, so you can take it to job or camp sites of all kinds.
One undeniable downside for many is the microwave's cost. On Amazon, it currently sells for $825 which — while certainly expensive — makes sense considering its versatility, level of convenience, and lack of competition. It seems to be worth every penny, though, judging from its 4.6-star average rating on Amazon.
LXT 18V lithium-ion cooler/warmer
Coolers are commonly found in the lineups of tool and equipment manufacturers due to their versatility in both home and work environments. But Makita has taken things a step further with its 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cooler/Warmer which, as its name implies, performs dual functions rarely seen in a product of this type.
While at first glance this may look like your ordinary electric cooler, you'll find it has another useful trick hiding under its lid. It can be switched between four different cooling modes ranging from 15 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit to heating modes of 130 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This gives it a great deal of versatility, allowing it to serve as a refrigerator, drink cooler, or food warmer. Whatever you plan on using it for, you'll have plenty of space, with the appliance possessing a solid 21 quarts of interior capacity. You can choose to power it using an 18V LXT battery or plug it into 12/24 volt vehicle DC or home or campsite AC power. It's made to be capable of tackling the toughest conditions as well, with an IPX4 rating for water resistance and a set of durable wheels that can handle a wide array of terrain types.
As you can likely imagine from a Makita product with such a level of versatility and practically no equivalent, the 18V LXT cooler/warmer doesn't come cheap, selling for $712.95 on Amazon as of this writing. However, it's as highly praised by buyers as the other items on this list, with a 4.6 out of 5 star average rating from around 300 buyers.