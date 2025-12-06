4 Tools DeWalt Makes That Makita Doesn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that there are a lot of tool brands currently available, which can be a double-edged sword. Sure, there are more options than ever, and this can go a long way in building out a dream collection. At the same time, it can be difficult to decide which is the right choice for you. After all, brands come at different price points, quality levels, and, on a far less essential note, color schemes, leaving you with plenty to consider before swiping your card. In some rare instances, the choice is easier due to a surprising lack of overlap between brands.

While most tool companies cover the same ground, offering all kinds of drills, sanders, saws, and other common pieces, there are some areas where they can differ. For instance, both DeWalt and Makita, two of the bigger names in the tool game, have many of the same tools in their catalogs. You can fill out a sizable collection of standard power tools from either without deviating from your chosen brand. However, should you go with Makita, you may find that it doesn't have certain tools. Thus, you'll have to look to competitors like DeWalt to have your tool needs met.

Within their respective slates of tools, DeWalt and Makita overlap considerably. Still, just like there are plenty of tools Makita makes that Milwaukee doesn't, there are several that DeWalt makes that Makita doesn't currently have up for sale.