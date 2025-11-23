5 Tools Makita Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't
Everyone will have their own unique needs and preferences, but in the debate over the major tool brands, two of the most prominent names in virtually all circles of tool owners are Makita and Milwaukee. Makita is still independent, operating out of Anjo, Japan since 1945. Milwaukee is owned by the conglomerate TTI, one of many major tool brands owned by the company. The red tool brand is a solid option that plenty of power tool users flock to for their buying needs, but Makita offers exclusive technologies, including enhanced anti-vibration features and Star Protection Computer Controls.
Every tool maker takes slightly a different approach to deciding what products to release. Makita doesn't make many hand tools, whereas Milwaukee has branched out to encompass a cross section of gear featuring over 3,500 accessories to go along with its tool catalog — one of the reasons many tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee. But there are still some lapses in the toolmaker's lineup, and plenty of those gaps can be filled by Makita tools that almost no other tool brands make. These five tools in particular fill notable voids in the Milwaukee product list.
36V LXT Flat Bucket Material Handling Dolly
Makita actually makes three material handling tools that run on its 18 volt battery platform, and they each run with two batteries required for operation. These solutions are all valuable additions to a landscaper or even a frequent builder's tool box. The ability to move large volumes of material with the help of a powered wheelbarrow-type tool is a major upgrade in many use cases. Milwaukee doesn't make any tool of this nature, but Makita's solutions are all highly potent material handling options.
Of the three, the 36V LXT Flat Bucket Material Handling Dolly is a particularly interesting variant. It features a large bucket with a maximum load of over 660 pounds. Heavy duty front tires and paired up back wheels fitted on casters allow the dolly to achieve significant mobility on a variety of ground conditions. The tool features three forward speeds and a reverse gear to allow for various movement requirements around your workspace. This dolly runs on two batteries at a time, but can accommodate four installed to expand runtime for up to 100 minutes. The bucket also includes a capped nozzle for draining liquids and easier cleaning with a hose after use.
18V LXT ⅜-Inch Angle Drill
The Milwaukee Hole Hawg drill is supremely powerful and naturally claims a spot among some of the best right angle drills you'll find in any home improvement store. But this isn't the right drilling solution for all uses. Milwaukee's 18V right angle drills all feature extreme torque production and lack the nuance that many users will require when handling installation tasks. For that, you'll need a crossover tool that delivers the same force and function as a standard drill, but does it at a right angle. Milwaukee's M18 line misses the mark, but Makita offers the 18V LXT ⅜-Inch Angle Drill to fill in the gap.
The tool weighs 4 pounds with a battery installed and delivers 121 in-lb of torque. The drill runs with a variable speed trigger that offers a speed range between zero and 1,800 RPM. It utilizes a keyed chuck that might slow unfamiliar users down a bit, but the tool's battery connection flare out includes a storage component to keep the chuck key attached to the tool for easy access. This also allows you to lock in your drill bit with greater confidence. An adjustable side handle and paddle trigger finish off the tool's build.
18V Sub-Compact StarlockMax Oscillating Multitool
Makita's 18V Sub-Compact StarlockMax Oscillating Multitool is a uniquely compact solution within the full sized power tool universe. The tool weighs 3.7 pounds with an attached battery, making it easy to use over the course of a lengthy project. The multitool also benefits from Makita's Anti-Vibration Technology (AVT), reducing the tool's produced vibration by up to 85%. The result is a powerful renovation tool that can be used for extreme precision when tackling all manner of finish details.
The LXT multitool offers a variable speed control dial ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 orbits per minute. It also features a small diameter barrel grip that makes the tool easier to hold onto than some competitive options, including those from Milwaukee (a feature I can personally attest to in Milwaukee multitools, specifically). It cuts with a 3.6-degree oscillation angle that makes quick cutting in whatever material you may be working with, as well as fast and efficient sanding when swapping out the accessory attachment. In speaking of this tool's attachment capabilities, it's also underpinned by the StarlockMax system. This makes changing blades and other accessories fast and efficient, adding in another feature that the Milwaukee catalog cannot match.
18V LXT 5⅜-Inch Circular Trim Saw and 36V LXT 9¼-Inch Circular Saw
The circular saw is one of the standard tools that many users will be exceedingly familiar with and frequently use, but there are a ton of different ones on the market, many of which cover different operational needs. Milwaukee makes seven M18 circular saws, and Makita offers 10 in its 18V LXT range. All these iterations of what amounts to basically the same tool exist to cover unique user requirements. There are plunge cutting tools, framing-specific saws, and even worm drive saws (a tool that elongates the body and places the blade on the other side for improved visibility) in both catalogs.
But Makita makes two saws that aren't available in Milwaukee's lineup. The first is its 18V LXT 5⅜-Inch Circular Trim Saw. This is a compact saw featuring a 5⅜-inch blade. The result is a small, lightweight tool that features all the hallmarks of a standard circular saw while offering enhanced mobility for use in precision work. Another unique option is the 36V LXT 9¼-Inch Circular Saw. This tool requires two 18V batteries and runs a large, 9¼-inch blade that offers far more cutting power and depth than a typical framing saw. It's also compatible with guide rails for use as a track saw-type cutter.
18V/12V Cordless Coffee Maker
The Makita coffee maker is perhaps one of the most unique "power tools" you'll come across. The 18V/12V Cordless Coffee Maker is compatible with both Makita's 18V and 12V batteries, allowing it to operate with whatever power solution you have on hand. It can brew a 5-ounce cup of coffee in 5 minutes when operating with an 18V LXT battery, and offers clearance for cups 3½ inches tall. It also doesn't require a paper filter, meaning you just need batteries, coffee grounds, and a cup. The tool also weighs 4.8 pounds with a battery installed, giving it great portability.
Admittedly, this isn't a tool you'll get a lot of functional use out of when working on a project, especially if that involves renovations or builds at home where your standard coffee maker lives. But for anyone working long hours at remote sites, this is a valuable addition that can make the working conditions a little more bearable. You may be building a new home or constructing something new out in remote agricultural land, for instance. Having the ability to brew up some coffee to start your day might not be an option without a remote tool like this. The coffee maker also features a boil dry protection element, which will shut it down if there isn't enough water in the reservoir and avoiding adding an element of danger to your morning brew.