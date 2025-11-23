5 Tools Makita Makes That Milwaukee Doesn't

Everyone will have their own unique needs and preferences, but in the debate over the major tool brands, two of the most prominent names in virtually all circles of tool owners are Makita and Milwaukee. Makita is still independent, operating out of Anjo, Japan since 1945. Milwaukee is owned by the conglomerate TTI, one of many major tool brands owned by the company. The red tool brand is a solid option that plenty of power tool users flock to for their buying needs, but Makita offers exclusive technologies, including enhanced anti-vibration features and Star Protection Computer Controls.

Every tool maker takes slightly a different approach to deciding what products to release. Makita doesn't make many hand tools, whereas Milwaukee has branched out to encompass a cross section of gear featuring over 3,500 accessories to go along with its tool catalog — one of the reasons many tool enthusiasts love Milwaukee. But there are still some lapses in the toolmaker's lineup, and plenty of those gaps can be filled by Makita tools that almost no other tool brands make. These five tools in particular fill notable voids in the Milwaukee product list.