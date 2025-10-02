5 Of The Cheapest DeWalt Tools For Carpenters And Woodworkers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt is a professional tool user's bread and butter. Alongside a few other top notch names, it stands out as a contractor's primary tool solution for many reasons. Milwaukee is a consistent competitor, and tools like its cordless drills are frequently compared to one another. But DeWalt tends to stand out for its durability, speed, and high-end features, even making some tools that Milwaukee doesn't.
Whether you're a professional or not, there's no denying the value and even aesthetic boost that a toolbox full of DeWalt equipment brings. Among the things to consider before investing in DeWalt equipment, however, is the price. DeWalt tools can be expensive, but they're often worth the added cost to bring longevity and performance into your workshop. Even with this tending to be the standard, there are actually plenty of options within the brand's catalog that absolutely deliver high performance standards without breaking the bank. You'll be trending toward corded tools if price reduction is your main aim, but for a woodworker or carpenter largely plying their craft in a stationary workshop setting, this can actually offer a benefit over the limitations of cordless power. These five tools are essential fare for anyone working with wood. They're all crucial to getting the job done, and offer the best price on the equipment from within the DeWalt catalog. There will be more useful, powerful, or feature-rich options out there, but these provide excellent performance at the best price you'll find in DeWalt yellow.
Premium I-Beam 48-Inch Level
Leveling tools form the basis of professional-quality layout work in virtually ever setting you'll find yourself. No matter the job at hand, at least one level comes as a critical addition to your toolbox. Short, string-hanging levels are ideal for setting concrete forms or even in working with electrical installation (as you prepare to set a back box in the wall, for instance). Spirit and torpedo levels are commonplace in homeowner tool kits and among professional ranks, but there's another option that can't be valued enough. Longer, aluminum (or plastic) levels are essential for getting posts set correctly and in squaring up trim work and other longer elements in your renovation, building, or other improvement tasks.
The DeWalt Premium I-Beam 48-Inch Level splits the difference perfectly between the extremely lengthy tools in this category and the short options that just don't get the job done when installing windows, putting up molding, or installing posts to put up a new stud wall or fence. The 4-foot length offers great coverage here, and the tool can be found in the $30 to $40 range (it's available at Zoro for $37.59, and out of stock but listed for $30.59 at Acme Tools).
Corded 2.3 Amp Quarter Sheet Sander
Whether you're painting or staining your wooden contraption or leaving it bare, sanding is one of the most vital tasks you can do. Therefore, a good sander with enough power and plenty of features is a must-have tool. Sanding can of course be done by hand, but it's time consuming and labor intensive. There are plenty of sander designs to choose from, including palm, orbital, and belt sanders, to name a few, but there's one more choice to make, too. The reality is that sanding tools benefit from a corded power source because the always-on running mode of the tool drains your cordless batteries rapidly. I've used numerous cordless sanders in my time and from varying brands but reach for corded solutions whenever possible.
The DeWalt Corded 2.3 Amp Quarter Sheet Sander is a great option in this regard. It can be found at Acme Tools for $70 (with a $20 discount further reducing the price if you're spending over $199 on a collection of DeWalt products). The sander is also available at Home Depot for $62. It features a rubber overmold grip for improved comfort across lengthy sanding sessions. The motor delivers a 12,000 OPM speed and the sandpaper attaches with a secure clamp.
20V Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit
A drill is among the basic pieces of equipment that homeowners, pro users, and everyone in between needs at their disposal. There are a wealth of options available on the market, but one of the best blends of name brand performance and cost-effective pricing is the DeWalt 20V Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit. It comes with two batteries, charger, soft carrying case and the drill. This allows newer tool users to get right into action on their projects without having to worry about power sources, as well. The tool kit is available from Acme Tools for $129 (down from $159). You can also find the kit at Amazon for $117. These are great prices for a full service drilling solution. Admittedly, for those accustomed to high quality drills (such as the hammer drill variety), this one won't be all that flashy. It features a brushed motor, 16 clutch positions, and a variable speed trigger ranging from 0-450 and 0-1,500 RPM in the two speed settings.
The drill is lightweight, weighing in at 3.6 pounds, making it ideal for those who may demand less intensive tools for use throughout a lengthy day of building. The handle also features a comfort grip to provide an easier time while you handle the equipment and your workpieces. This is a solid entry-level drill that will more than get the job done at a great price point.
Corded 5.5 Amp Heavy Duty Compact Jigsaw Kit
Unlike many bladed tools with circular cutting discs, the jigsaw allows you to engage in small plunge cuts (with the help of a drill, beforehand), and the oscillating blade action provides the framework to cut around corners, curves, and more. Freehand cutting with a jigsaw is often a part of the process for fitting custom installations in carpentry, and they also come in particularly handy for woodworkers cutting stock to rough size or imparting specific shaping needs.
The jigsaw won't cut straight lines as well as numerous other solutions, but its versatility makes the tool a great option for those working on a smaller budget and requiring a tool that can perform multiple cutting tasks. Among the best, budget-friendly options available is the DeWalt Corded 5.5 Amp Heavy Duty Compact Jigsaw Kit. It's available from Amazon for $126 and Acme Tools for $149 (with the outlet's $20 off coupon available if you plan on spending another $50 on DeWalt gear). The tool won't fail you when power starts to run low because it operates with corded performance, and features a variable speed trigger that offers between zero and 3,100 SPM. The keyless blade clamp helps in changing out cutting equipment quickly, and the shoe adjusts for beveled cuts up to 45 degrees.
Pro Wood Chisel Set (three-piece)
Among the critical hand tools that woodworkers and carpenters rely on, perhaps none are as versatile as the chisel. These tools are essential for paring down material to provide a pristine fit when matching up components. They're a core element for all manner of other tasks that come into play when working with wood. When fitting a new door, for instance, you'll rely on your chisels to hog out the recesses that your locking mechanism and hinges will fit into. Chisels also play a key role in cutting joinery for fine woodworking applications. There's really no end to the versatility that this tool brings to the table.
A solid option that genuinely doesn't sacrifice quality is the DeWalt Pro Wood Chisel Set. You can find these as individual tools or in sets, with four being a common collection. This three-piece option saves on the cash a bit, while still providing quality coverage across typical sizing requirements. I gave a set of these to my father-in-law for Christmas one year, and have hands-on experience with them as a result. The strike cap makes them durable and useful in many cutting situations, and the blades are both sharp and extremely durable through even punishing use. The set is available from Acme Tools for $25. It includes a ½-inch, ¾-inch, and 1-inch chisel.
Methodology
All of these tools are essential for both woodworkers and carpenters. They range from layout equipment and hand tools to powered cutting and fastening solutions. It's simply impossible to get any job done in the workshop or on a renovation site without one or more of these tools. Each one offers DeWalt's best price on the tool in its category, with one caveat: The level highlighted here is the cheapest of that size but not the least expensive level overall (that would instead be one of the brand's very short torpedo levels).