5 Of The Cheapest DeWalt Tools For Carpenters And Woodworkers

DeWalt is a professional tool user's bread and butter. Alongside a few other top notch names, it stands out as a contractor's primary tool solution for many reasons. Milwaukee is a consistent competitor, and tools like its cordless drills are frequently compared to one another. But DeWalt tends to stand out for its durability, speed, and high-end features, even making some tools that Milwaukee doesn't.

Whether you're a professional or not, there's no denying the value and even aesthetic boost that a toolbox full of DeWalt equipment brings. Among the things to consider before investing in DeWalt equipment, however, is the price. DeWalt tools can be expensive, but they're often worth the added cost to bring longevity and performance into your workshop. Even with this tending to be the standard, there are actually plenty of options within the brand's catalog that absolutely deliver high performance standards without breaking the bank. You'll be trending toward corded tools if price reduction is your main aim, but for a woodworker or carpenter largely plying their craft in a stationary workshop setting, this can actually offer a benefit over the limitations of cordless power. These five tools are essential fare for anyone working with wood. They're all crucial to getting the job done, and offer the best price on the equipment from within the DeWalt catalog. There will be more useful, powerful, or feature-rich options out there, but these provide excellent performance at the best price you'll find in DeWalt yellow.