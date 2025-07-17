Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: How Do The Brands' Cordless Drills Compare?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
DeWalt and Milwaukee have the top and #2 spots, respectively, on SlashGear's list of every major cordless drill brand ranked worst to best, but when you're this high up in the rankings, the differences typically become more subtle. Plus, because both brands offer a wide variety of different kinds of cordless drills, comparisons between the two brands can vary from model to model. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with cordless drills is using the wrong one for the job — hammer drills and impact drivers, for example, aren't meant for the same applications as drill/drivers.
If you want to take a closer look at how Milwaukee and DeWalt drills stack up against one another, make sure you're comparing the same kinds of tools. Drill/drivers are often what people think of when you mention cordless drills in general, but even comparing these can be complicated, considering that Milwaukee and DeWalt both offer multiple models, including in different sizes and generations and with different power systems.
Milwaukee sells powerful M18 cordless drill/drivers and subcompact M12 options, as well as right-angle drills, drills equipped with smart One-Key technology, and drills in both ½-inch and ⅜-inch sizes. DeWalt also makes both sizes and offers 20V and 12V models, as well as pistol-grip drills and ones in its subcompact Atomic line. Both brands also conveniently sell more versatile multi-head drill/drivers. There are plenty of reasons you may need or prefer a specific tool from among both manufacturers' rosters of cordless drills, but considering that ½-inch models in the 18-20V range are extremely common these days, here is a closer look at how the two brands compare in this category.
DeWalt's most powerful drill is more compact than Milwaukee's, but Milwaukee's is more powerful
Milwaukee says its M18 Fuel ½-inch Drill/Driver (product code 2903-20) is the most powerful drill/driver in its class, delivering 1,400 in-lbs of max torque and up to 2,100 rpm. Even with that much oomph, the tool is also the brand's most compact at a little under seven inches long, allowing for use in tighter spaces. The M18 Fuel drill can achieve this thanks to the manufacturer's brushless motor and is one of the best brushless Milwaukee tools you can buy.
It's a two-speed drill, so you can also set it to a more limiting 0-500 rpm when needed, while switching between forward and reverse can be done with a switch on the side. A new and improved mechanical clutch and an all-new chuck also help with bit retention and should allow the tool to last longer. For safety, the drill includes an autostop safety feature and an indicator light. It retails for $189 but is available on Amazon for $159.
DeWalt's similar drill, the 20V Max XR ½-inch Drill/Driver (product code DCD801B), can be found for the same price on Amazon. It's also a two-speed drill but with different ranges than its M18 Fuel counterpart. Its low setting goes higher (0-650), but its high setting isn't quite as fast as Milwaukee's, topping off at 2,000 rpm. The drill also has a 1,050 max-watt output and can make up to 175 holes per charge. While DeWalt's most powerful drill isn't as powerful as Milwaukee's, Milwaukee's most compact drill isn't as compact as the DCD801B, which is a half-inch shorter, making it even more convenient for hard-to-reach areas. Its anti-rotation system works the same as Milwaukee's autostop feature and also includes an LED indicator.
Both drills have strong user reviews
In general, users love the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-inch Drill/Driver — it has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall customer score on Amazon, as well as Home Depot and Milwaukee's websites. Pretty much all of its features are praised in reviews from those who've used it, especially its powerful torque. One Home Depot review from an auto mechanic recommends the drill for all trades, stating that "it manages to have significant power while being lightweight and incredibly easy to hold. It also does a great job of keeping the torque inside the tool, preventing it from transferring to your hand like many other tools."
One Amazon user calls the drill/driver "bulletproof," though offers one slight downside, saying the tool is louder than their previous brushed motor Milwaukee drill. This drawback is mentioned elsewhere, such as a 2-star review that reports "it is loud and high pitch, very annoying and may cause deafness" and adds, "The chuck gets stuck very easily and hard to remove drill bit." However, these negative reviews make up a small minority of customer feedback overall.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR ½-inch Drill/Driver has the same 4.7 average user score on Amazon and an even higher 4.9 out of 5 on DeWalt's website. The minority of negative reviews it has focuses mainly on its weight, with one 4-star review calling the drill "strong" but "significantly heavier than other versions." Even reviews bringing up this downside are still mostly positive, with many highlighting its build quality, compact size, and power. Despite not having as much max RPM as Milwaukee's drill, an "impressed" reviewer calls DeWalt's "very compact, well made, and exceptionally powerful." The value of the tool also gets singled out, with more than one review saying it's "worth every penny."