Milwaukee Vs DeWalt: How Do The Brands' Cordless Drills Compare?

DeWalt and Milwaukee have the top and #2 spots, respectively, on SlashGear's list of every major cordless drill brand ranked worst to best, but when you're this high up in the rankings, the differences typically become more subtle. Plus, because both brands offer a wide variety of different kinds of cordless drills, comparisons between the two brands can vary from model to model. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with cordless drills is using the wrong one for the job — hammer drills and impact drivers, for example, aren't meant for the same applications as drill/drivers.

If you want to take a closer look at how Milwaukee and DeWalt drills stack up against one another, make sure you're comparing the same kinds of tools. Drill/drivers are often what people think of when you mention cordless drills in general, but even comparing these can be complicated, considering that Milwaukee and DeWalt both offer multiple models, including in different sizes and generations and with different power systems.

Milwaukee sells powerful M18 cordless drill/drivers and subcompact M12 options, as well as right-angle drills, drills equipped with smart One-Key technology, and drills in both ½-inch and ⅜-inch sizes. DeWalt also makes both sizes and offers 20V and 12V models, as well as pistol-grip drills and ones in its subcompact Atomic line. Both brands also conveniently sell more versatile multi-head drill/drivers. There are plenty of reasons you may need or prefer a specific tool from among both manufacturers' rosters of cordless drills, but considering that ½-inch models in the 18-20V range are extremely common these days, here is a closer look at how the two brands compare in this category.